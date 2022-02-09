ETC Things launches in India with Budget Home Cinema System

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stepping into the Indian projector market, ETC Things launches with 2 premium range of smart portable LED projectors, Wowoto XO2 and Wowoto XO3.

ETC has come up with a one-of-its-kind bundled deal with boAt soundbars to bring a cinema-like experience at home. At a starting price of Rs. 17999, this lucrative offer is sure to catch the attention of consumers who have been eyeing a (https://www.etcthings.com/product/wowoto-xo3-smart-portable-led-projector) home theatre setup.

ETC Things highlights its mission to standardize the idea of big-screen not only work and educational institutes but also entertainment at Indian households following which the range has been priced between Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 29,999.

The Wowoto XO2, with a 150 inches display, brings the true movie theatre experience with full HD visual quality to even the most modest of media spaces. Equipped with a 2800 lumens LED light, it promises to bring magical experiences to life with features like 30,000 lamp hours, 360-degree image flip, mirror cast in iOS & android, manual focus, 15-degree keystone, micro-SD card slot 20000:1 contrast ratio & 16:9/4:1 aspect ratio. The in-built speaker 1.0 offers immersive, dramatically deeper audio. Including connectivity ports like HDMI 1.0, AV 1.0, USB 2.0. for PC, Laptop, iPhone, Android TV Box, Firestick & other smartphones, Wowoto XO2 makes an easy single-cable solution for video and audio streaming.

Next in line, Wowoto XO3 delivers the finest reel to real entertainment with 200 inches display, touch panel, mirror cast in IOS & android, manual focus, RJ45, 15-degree keystone, screen adjuster ring, pre-installed browsers, 30000:1 contrast ratio & 40,000 lamp hours. The projector comes with the Android 9.0 version. It can be installed on the ceiling, wall, and tripod. It offers an uncompromised big screen experience with full HD 4K Support & high performance inbuilt dual speakers to all its customers.

Commenting on the launch Rupinder Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ETC Things stated, "During the R & D phase, we understood that there is a need to democratize projectors for they have a low retail footprint. We aimed at designing consumer-friendly product and bringing a choice of larger screens on a table at the cost of a television or lesser. Our projectors are compatible with a range of input devices and are very easy to set up as well. They are a complete value package for the customers and offer an unmatched experience of enjoying life-sized, content in their living rooms with multiple input and wireless audio options."

This unique bundle by boAt and ETC can help Indian households enjoy a cinematic experience amidst constant lockdowns. With the pandemic taking away two years of outdoor fun, every brand turned to home delivery/DIY formats, while the cinema industry took a big hit. Schools, restaurants, and salons have found a way into our homes, unlike the big cinema screen. ETC Things with boAt aims at providing an immersive experience at home for a wide variety of content available today.

The projectors come with multiple connectivity options like HDMI 1.0, AV 1.0, USB 2.0. which makes them compatible with PC, Laptop, iPhone, Android TV Box, Firestick & other smartphones. ETC Things values its customers highly. With its service centers across India, the brand offers an on-site warranty, free installation & commits to provide immediate help & assistance in case of issues. ETC Things' website lists all combos available with boAt sound systems. Offers No cost EMI options with Bajaj Finance for a 3-12 months instalment period on all products and combos.

The company looks forward to meeting the tremendous need for large screens in the education sector. In order to help the kids from semi-urban and rural areas to learn and allow the teacher to interact with students better with the use of a multimodal form of teaching using Wowoto smart LED projectors. Team ETC Things would like to build interactive smart classes for not only offline but online learning.

ETC Things aims at defying the boundaries in digital display space with its innovative products that are lined up to launch in the near future at a highly competitive price point.

Shop Page specific to all products including combos and accessories - (https://www.etcthings.com/shop).

ElecTechConn Things Private Limited is a brand in the making for innovation & innovative technology. Backed by rigorous R & D, ETC Things brings the best gadgets for its customers.

Headed by Rupinder Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ETC Things, the brand has stepped into the Indian market to bring about a magical viewing experience for people, with Wowoto projectors. Wowoto is an established international brand, manufacturing LED projectors. Various sectors like Business and Education, and Entertainment are being targeted by the brand. ETC Things aims to deliver a life-size view for a lifetime experience to all its customers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)