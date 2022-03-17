Evercare Group launches Evercare Foundation to help bridge the gap in inequality in healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Evercare Group today announced the launch of the Evercare Foundation, a non-profit organization working towards equitable health for all and the development of more resilient health systems across the low- and middle-income countries in Africa and South Africa.

The Foundation will serve as the philanthropic arm of the Evercare Group and will build on the footprint of Evercare Group of 29 hospitals, 13 clinics, 88 diagnostic centres and have access to 11,400 caregivers, serving over 3.3 million people in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Speaking at the 18th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD), Massimiliano Colella, CEO of Evercare said, "The Foundation presents another key avenue through which we can continue to deliver meaningful change and positive impact to traditionally underserved communities. Through focused partnerships and deliberate investments, the Evercare Foundation will continue to build sustainable development across our areas of operation."

Low and middle-income countries continue to suffer from insufficient investment in healthcare, leading to often highly strained and burdened systems that are unable to keep up with demands of patients, especially in these times of the pandemic. According to the World Bank, if current trends continue, up to 5 billion people will be unable to access health care by 2030 with 56% of the population lacking sufficient health-care coverage in rural areas globally.

Joumana Atwani, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs of the Evercare group and Lead of Evercare Foundation said, "The Foundation is driven by an ambition to create long-term positive social change for vulnerable communities who have a fundamental right to good health and wellbeing. Through the Evercare Foundation, we aim to focus on communities who have limited or no access to quality healthcare."

To realize our vision of 'a world with equitable health for all,' the Foundation will primarily focus on women and children - with priority being on women and girls' adolescent health and wellbeing, including ante and post-natal care, screening for non-communicable diseases such as breast and cervical cancer. In children's health the Foundation will focus on treatment and rehabilitation for congenital birth defects and trauma related conditions and children related disease prevention and immunization.

One example is of 5-year-old Abdul Rehman from Pakistan, who was born with congenital deafness and whose family could not afford the treatment. Surgeons at Evercare Hospital Lahore successfully inserted a cochlear implant free of cost and now Abdul can hear for the time and able to attend school.

The Foundation will equally invest in initiatives related to human resources in health and leveraging the Evercare Group's integrated healthcare corridor to strengthen health systems by supporting clinical trials and complex healthcare cases across borders.

