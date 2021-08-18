Federal Soft Systems appoints digital transformation specialist Venkatesh VG as Chief Delivery Officer

You would like to read
- Federal Soft Systems appoints Kishore Kumar Yedam as the new CEO
- Anunta named winner of VMware 2021 APJ Partner Digital Transformation Award
- NASSCOM CoE launches Healthcare Innovation Challenge 2.0 to focus on digital transformation of healthcare
- Prest Loans engages Rajeev Kishore Dubey (Ex CMD-Canara Bank) as strategic advisor on its advisory board
- Mindtree partners with Knauf to drive its IT Transformation Initiatives
New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV Media): Venkatesh VG, a digital transformation specialist has joined Federal Soft Systems (FSS) as Chief Delivery Officer.
Venkatesh comes with over 21 years of leadership experience and was the former ADGM of Madura Microfinance.
In his previous roles, he has led and delivered transformational and mission-critical programs for companies like UAE based Ramco Systems & Sun International FZC. He has extensive domain expertise in Business Process Automation, ERP Services and Finance. Venkatesh is a strategist; he is adept in stakeholder engagement, mobilizing and managing large workforces and consistently delivering multi-million-dollar projects successfully.
Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO, Federal Soft Systems, said, "At FSS, we are equally excited about our next stage of tech-led relationships with clients across the world. Venky's strong and visionary leadership in technology make us believe that we can achieve the audacious goals which we have set for the brand in the coming years."
Kishore K, Director, Federal Soft System, said, "The company has been looking to grow its presence in delivering Secured Application Development & Support, People Resourcing, Talent Management, BPO, Payroll Cloud Solutions for various businesses and Business Consulting across all industries; and we are confident that Venky is the best possible leader to spearhead the team towards it."
FSS is a Software Development and Services Company, based in Hyderabad. The core value and expertise of FSS ranges from banking and financial services, insurance, health care, and life science, retail and consumer products, media and entertainment, telecom and internet services, manufacturing and logistics, product and engineering services, and hi-tech and ed-tech. Over 6 years of its operation, FSS has successfully completed 300+ projects.
For more information, visit (https://fssglobal.in) and (http://www.federalsoftsystems.com)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor