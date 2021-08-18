Federal Soft Systems appoints digital transformation specialist Venkatesh VG as Chief Delivery Officer

Venkatesh VG comes with over 21 years of leadership experience and expertise in Business Process Automation, ERP Services and Finance

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV Media): Venkatesh VG, a digital transformation specialist has joined Federal Soft Systems (FSS) as Chief Delivery Officer.

Venkatesh comes with over 21 years of leadership experience and was the former ADGM of Madura Microfinance.

In his previous roles, he has led and delivered transformational and mission-critical programs for companies like UAE based Ramco Systems & Sun International FZC. He has extensive domain expertise in Business Process Automation, ERP Services and Finance. Venkatesh is a strategist; he is adept in stakeholder engagement, mobilizing and managing large workforces and consistently delivering multi-million-dollar projects successfully.

Kishore Kumar Yedam, CEO, Federal Soft Systems, said, "At FSS, we are equally excited about our next stage of tech-led relationships with clients across the world. Venky's strong and visionary leadership in technology make us believe that we can achieve the audacious goals which we have set for the brand in the coming years."

Kishore K, Director, Federal Soft System, said, "The company has been looking to grow its presence in delivering Secured Application Development & Support, People Resourcing, Talent Management, BPO, Payroll Cloud Solutions for various businesses and Business Consulting across all industries; and we are confident that Venky is the best possible leader to spearhead the team towards it."

FSS is a Software Development and Services Company, based in Hyderabad. The core value and expertise of FSS ranges from banking and financial services, insurance, health care, and life science, retail and consumer products, media and entertainment, telecom and internet services, manufacturing and logistics, product and engineering services, and hi-tech and ed-tech. Over 6 years of its operation, FSS has successfully completed 300+ projects.

For more information, visit (https://fssglobal.in) and (http://www.federalsoftsystems.com)

