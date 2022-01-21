Fermenta Biotech Limited exclusively licenses its proprietary enzymatic technology for manufacturing Molnupiravir to Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited (APSL), a stepdown subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL).
In this arrangement, FBL will exclusively license its proprietary biocatalytic technology for the synthesis of Molnupiravir and supply its enzyme Candida Antarctica B Lipase (CAL B) to APSL, and APSL will exclusively procure the enzyme from FBL.
Molnupiravir API manufactured by APSL will be utilized by DRL for its formulation. Additionally, APSL can also supply the API manufactured through this technology to other formulators of Molnupiravir, a COVID-19 drug that has recently received emergency use approval from the Food and Drugs Authority and Drugs Controller General of India.
This development follows FBL's announcement of filing patents for its novel technology for synthesizing Molnupiravir in April 2021. Subsequently, the process has been further optimized at the laboratory scale, with demonstrations being successfully conducted at APSL's R & D center in Hyderabad. FBL's biocatalytic technology possesses unique advantages such as enzyme recyclability, optimum solvent recovery and improved process efficiency.
Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, FBL, commented, "Our technology, based on green chemistry, is one of the first of its kind in the world, enabling sustainable and scalable manufacture of Molnupiravir. Additionally, through our expertise in enzymatic solutions, we also bring in cost efficiency by leveraging our in-house enzyme. We are proud to play a role in our collective fight against COVID-19 by making this drug more affordable."
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) is a pioneer in immobilized enzyme technology with the mission to contribute to the emerging transformation of Biocatalysis.
The enzyme manufacturing unit in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) approved R & D facility in Thane have consistently developed and sustained FBL's leadership in providing advanced enzyme technologies. FBL is a pioneer in the development and production of fermentation-based Penicillin G Amidase enzyme (PGA) and commercialized immobilized enzymes in India.
Further, FBL also manufactures CAL B Lipase for a variety of applications from pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, food and fragrance, leather as well as biodiesel industry. Additionally, FBL is one of the leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3 globally. For more information about the Company and its businesses, please visit our website (https://fermentabiotech.com)
