Find your books to launch mobile learning platform for open learning students

Online Books Delivery portal (findyourbooks) announced the all-new online learning platform for NIOS & IGNOU Students by March 2022. Online learning platform will provide Ignou Study Materials like Ignou Guide Books, Ignou Previous Papers, Ignou Solved Assignment Guidance, & NIOS Guide Books, NIOS TMA Solution Guidance on a single window.

Media Coordinator & Director of Findyourbooks Abhishek Aryan further detailed that this Mobile Learning Platform is especially being designed for the student studying through distance learning mode from IGNOU & NIOS.

This is established fact that every year, million of students takes admission to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for 10th and 12th level of education and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for Diploma and Degree courses.

There are very limited options of study and exam preparation, therefore new online learning platform of Findyourbooks.in is going to help students at a large. Apart from that student would be able to order the upgraded version of the Ignou Guidebooks & NIOS Guidebooks for a home delivery.

After the launch student can easily subscribe for the online learning materials and keep their study on while being on a trip or travel. This is gonna be a complete new and mind-blowing experience of learning for the students- Aryan added.

Findyourbooks is a unit of Trend Magnet Private Limited established in 2014 under the Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Prime focus of the company to provide IT Solution, Content Creation & Book publishing.

Director of the Company Abhishek Aryan says, a large number of the students face challenges while preparing for the exam of IGNOU and NIOS hence the company is on the mission to solve their challenges and offer the best exam help books or guides along with the mobile learning platform through its online portal (https://findyourbooks.in).

This is an exclusive online books store delivering study materials to the students all over India. Portal receives book orders from some part of the gulf countries as well. Pioneer in content creating and book publishing findyourbooks.in has a good name among students doing open learning.

