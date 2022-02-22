Finflux ranked 3rd Globally at G2's Best Software Awards India Seller List 2022

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/Finflux): Finflux, a cloud lending platform to accelerate lending business transformation, was ranked 3rd globally and 18th in India at G2's 2022 Best Software Awards India Seller List.
Founded in 2010 by entrepreneur duo Nayan Ambali & Ashok Auty & headquartered in Bengaluru, Finflux empowers financial institutions across the globe with cutting edge technology aimed at creating equitable & affordable financial access for unbanked & underbanked individuals & small businesses from all walks of life.
In order to create equitable financial access, it is crucial that lenders are empowered with the right catalog of tools, which not only enhances their ability to understand the customer's exact needs & extend them affordable credit instruments but also do so at scale & in an affordable manner. Finflux enables financial institutions to achieve this goal via its cloud-native lending solutions.
Over the past 12 years, the team at Finflux have collaborated with more than 60+ global lending institutions spanning 15+ countries & together impacted the lives of more than 7 million borrowers with affordable, timely & customized financial solutions, & in recognition of their stupendous efforts, Finflux was recently named on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards India Seller's List. With this win, Finflux is now ranked as the 3rd best loan origination & management system globally.
G2 is the world's largest & most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend & grow their business. Every year G2 publishes its list of Best Software Awards for the top 100 software sellers who are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.
Commenting on the achievement, Nayan Ambali, Finflux CEO & Founder, said, "From day one, it has been our mission to create software solutions which serve the greater good and this takes us one step closer to our goal of creating equitable financial access for 100 million borrowers. This award is a further validation of what we have always dreamt of making possible. This is a win for the entire team at Finflux, who have dedicated countless hours to positively impact the lives of millions of customers globally."
Askhok Auty, Finflux COO added, "The goal of every lending solution we create is to help the financial institution aptly understand the end consumer's exact needs & further create custom financial products which meet the same, & this achievement signifies that we have been successful in doing that for all our clients."
In the past, Finflux was awarded the Community Choice Award by Mifos in 2013 & subsequently recognized as India's top 10 fintech institutions by the Government of Maharashtra's Mumbai Fintech cohort for its achievements. From the start, Finflux is a bootstrapped venture & it currently has a team of more than 70 who proactively collaborate to make lending easier & more affordable for the end customer.
To learn more about Finflux's offering, kindly refer to our official website, (www.finflux.co) & follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter & Facebook.
For more details
9870950099/ 8588942150
This story is provided by Finflux. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Finflux)
