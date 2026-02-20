SMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20: Roopya, a Saas-based startup, has raised ₹ 4 Crore in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation by Adelaar consulting LLP. The capital infusion is set to accelerate the company's mission of revolutionizing how financial institutions process credit through its superior no-code, AI-powered lending stack. The investment comes at a time when the Indian digital lending market is witnessing an unprecedented surge. With total digital loan disbursements projected to cross ₹3.6 lakh crore by 2030, traditional lenders and NBFCs are racing to transition from rigid legacy systems to agile, cloud-native solutions. Roopya's No-Code "Lending-as-a-Service" platform addresses this critical gap, allowing financial institutions to launch customized loan products in just 5 to 7 days, a feat that typically takes months with conventional infrastructure.

Roopya offers India's first fully automated Loan Origination System (LOS), simplifying loan onboarding, underwriting, and disbursement. Its SaaS and Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform enables lenders to deploy digital solutions such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and EMI offerings, making credit more accessible and efficient. Ankur Mittal, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, said "Roopya has built a technologically advanced platform that empowers institutions with limited access to high-end lending solutions, in a volatile market where seamless access to credit is critical, their integrated approach has the potential to make lending more accessible and affordable across India. We are excited to back Roopya as they scale and transform the credit ecosystem responsibly".

The company offers a fully automated Loan Origination System (LOS) designed in line with RBI regulations. The platform digitizes the entire lending process from e-KYC and application to disbursement and collections allowing customers to access credit seamlessly while ensuring compliance. Roopya has been recognized as one of the first Indian Fintech companies designated as a "Specified User" under the RBI CICRA Act (Sep 2022), granting access to credit data for analytics and underwriting. Roopya was founded in 2022 by Sudipta Kumar Ghosh and Raman Vig. The leadership at Roopya brings a powerful blend of institutional banking experience and technical innovation. Raman Vig is a veteran of the financial services industry, having previously served as Vice President at CRIF and held senior leadership positions across premier institutions including HDFC Bank, Deutsche Bank, and ICICI Bank. Sudipta K Ghosh brings a distinguished background from the Tata Administrative Services (TAS), with extensive experience at Tata Capital. Together, their deep understanding of credit cycles, regulatory frameworks, and enterprise-grade technology has been the driving force behind Roopya's rapid adoption in the market.

Raman Vig, Co-founder, Roopya says, "The Indian lending landscape is no longer just about capital; it is about the speed of execution and the precision of risk assessment. We are seeing incredible traction from mid-market NBFCs who are moving away from heavy CAPEX models toward our flexible, pay-per-use infrastructure. By enabling embedded finance at the point of sale, we are helping our customers expand their reach and serve the underserved segments of the economy with unprecedented efficiency." Roopya's platform has processed loans worth over ₹100 crore in the current fiscal year, establishing its presence across 10 states. The solution supports more than 1,100 point-of-sale terminals, enabling NBFCs and MFIs to access advanced digital lending technology previously out of reach.

Today, Roopya works with over 20 lenders who collectively process more than 30,000 loans each month, achieving month-on-month growth of 15-20%. The platform has demonstrated measurable impact by lowering operational costs by up to 30%, reducing default rates by 25%, and cutting loan processing times by more than half. The platform's growth is fueled by a massive addressable market of over 2,500 active NBFCs and a burgeoning ecosystem of fintech Loan Service Providers (LSPs). Roopya is adding new customers at a consistent pace, currently facilitating ₹200 crore in loans processed annually and maintaining a steady growth rate of 12% year-on-year. Lending Infrastructure market size is Rs 20000cr and growing at 15-17% p.a.

About Roopya: Roopya, led by Raman Vig and Sudipta Ghosh, is the indispensable SaaS-based Lending Infrastructure that is fundamentally reshaping how credit is distributed. We're not just digitizing a process; we are democratizing access to superior underwriting. By injecting powerful AI, advanced analytics, and proprietary scorecards directly into the workflows of several lenders, Roopya transforms complex risk management into instant, cost-effective decisions. We help financial institutions effortlessly reach and serve the next million customers. About IPV: Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) is an angel investing platform with over 24,000+ CXOs, HNIs, and Professionals who invest in startups. The firm supports new-age entrepreneurs with monetary and experiential capital and connects them with a diverse group of investors. IPV has launched a $50 Mn CAT 2 VC fund, Physis Capital, to invest in Pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage start-ups. The fund has already deployed capital in six startups so far, with more deals in the advanced pipeline.

For Media Queries: Sneha Lahot M: 9821062705 E: sneha@commsutra.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)