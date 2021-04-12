FINVASIA launches SMART - an intelligent direct mutual funds investment platform

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI/Business Wire India): Finvasia today announced the launch of its Mutual Fund Analysis and Trading platform - SMART (Simplified Mutual Fund Analysis Research & Trading). It enables users to invest and trade on exchange-traded mutual funds and SIPs. Clients will be able to invest in Direct Mutual Funds at zero commission from the platform, as part of FINVASIA's commission-free financial ecosystem.

SMART is an intelligent mutual funds analyser that offers tailored, goal-based direct mutual fund investment advice. It recommends a variety of investment plans focussing on tax returns, long-term saving, short-term savings, and more, based on the parameters a client selects. The platform offers access to more than 200 direct mutual funds where investors can invest without any paperwork.

Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director, Finvasia said, "As investor interest in Mutual Funds continues to grow, it was a natural next step for us to extend our capabilities to direct mutual funds allowing clients to explore investment opportunities and build a risk-adjusted investment portfolio. The platform offers a range of intelligent investment tools designed to help clients save and reach their financial goals."

In addition to SMART, clients will also have the ability to invest in Direct Mutual Funds from Shoonya - Finvasia's new trading platform. Shoonya aims to transform the way retail investors look at stock markets using technology and simple analytical tools, charts and more.

Key features of SMART platform are:

Search, analyse different fundamental and technical parameters before investing in over 200 direct funds, within few minutes.

Over 20 different parameters to review and compare such as AUM, Returns, NAV, Risk, Expense Ratio, Price Charts, Asset Allocation, Equity Sector Allocation and many more.

Client can check their existing investments by creating a simulation portfolio. With historical data up to 10 years, one can compare and analyse the funds.

Investor can have multiple options along with in depth understanding of the various types of funds before investing to gain all taxing saving ELSS and other funds.

Client can use various analytical tools to compare various funds to make a wise decision.

Review confirmed and pending orders along with mandate list from back office.

Client can sell their funds using company's online portal.

Client can close their existing SIP online.

More details here: (https://mf.finvasia.com/)

