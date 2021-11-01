FMCG Company TruNativ launches 'Everyday Protein' to solve macronutrient deficiency in India

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): With a mission to make India healthy, TruNativ, a Smart Nutrition FMCG Company, launched India's first family friend natural Protein, 'Everyday Protein'.

With this launch, the brand takes a vow to defeat India's macronutrient deficiencies by providing natural food fortification solutions to its customers.

'Everyday Protein' is aimed at improving the immunity, muscle health and general wellbeing of the urban Indian population. To solve the problems of protein deficiency,TruNativ took an innovative approach and changed the nutrient delivery system by introducing "Everyday Protein".

This family friendly heat stable protein powder can be cooked, baked or blended with everyday meals from the atta in roti and Parathas to Pastas and even Pizzas. It is designed to seamlessly blend with all kinds of Indian meals and doesn't alter the flavor, taste or texture of the meal. With no added colors, flavors, or sweeteners, (https://trunativ.co/products/everyday-protein) Everyday Protein comes with both dairy and plant based options.

Talking about the idea and need of this product, founder of TruNativ, Pranav Malhotra says, "The journey is not going to be easy as we would have to make India understand the importance of protein for better living and then making Indian's realise how much protein Indians consume versus how much they should ideally be consuming. Studies suggest India is now home to 1B lifestyle disease incidents & the nutritional landscape of India is to be blamed for it. Our primary Indian diet comprises of Carbohydrates as primary source. The whole journey is going to be about educating India about the importance of the building block of the body - Protein. Thus, to educate our fellow Indians we are creating a network of doctors, dieticians and nutritionists who would relentlessly participate in this journey of ours. Besides them we are on-boarding celebrities from different walks of life also to help us create awareness about the same by way of events and public service messages."

According to reports, 73% of rich urban Indians are protein deficient. The report also says that 91% Indian mothers understand that protein is a building block of the body but only 3% of them actually know how to consume it or even why it actually helps. Therefore, to eliminate all these issues, TruNativ brings the promise of purity with everyday Protein, a sourcing certified and traceable protein from the US and Ireland.

