From Gamers to Game Designers: Edology partners with EDGE Metaversity to introduce an Online Metaverse Game Design Certification

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Edology, an online education provider, has established a strategic alliance with EDGE Metaversity, one of the Unreal Authorised Training Institutes in India, to (https://in.edology.com/metaverse-game-design-certificate/?utm_source=pressrelease & utm_medium=) offer a 9-month Online Metaverse Game Design Certification, an innovative online certification programme for budding game designers.

The Metaverse Game Design Certification is intended for people who enjoy gaming and want to create metaverse games. The curriculum is open to everyone, regardless of experience or education, and is online. During the course, students will learn all aspects of using Unreal Engine as a tool for developing games, Metaverse environments as well as other software like Photoshop and Blender to create their own design concepts and assets.

By the end of the program, students will design their own multi-player game level. This will be a proof-of-concept of their game and will act as their professional portfolio. Also, students will learn all aspects of Game Design and Unreal Engine with special focus on multiplayer deployments, game optimisation, environment design, Metahumans and Quixel assets. This is the most structured & professionally managed online program to learn AAA game designing that is ready to be implemented in Metaverse as well.

On the onset of this collaboration, Senior Director of GUS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., Sumanth Palepu said, "We are excited to collaborate with EDGE Metaversity to bring the Metaverse Game Design Certification to life. Our mission is to provide a complete educational experience for people who wish to transform their love of gaming into a rewarding career."

EDGE Metaversity President Dr Nalin Mehta added, "EDGE has always been committed to assisting gamers in reaching their best potential. Our collaboration with Edology extends that objective, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for players to become professional game designers." He further added, "The Metaverse Game Design Certification programme is unlike any other available today. It covers the entire game production life cycle, from design to post-launch optimization. Our skilled instructors will lead students through hands-on projects, imparting practical information and skills that can be utilized immediately in the workplace."

Key highlights of this program are:

- Design your own multiplayer game or Metaverse environment as a final project

- Attend LIVE lectures from Unreal authorised instructors

- Build an impressive gaming portfolio to showcase to industry experts

- Access to IAMAG master classes from world's top digital artists

- Receive a certificate from EDGE Metaversity, an Unreal-authorised training institute.

This course is open for students who have completed 10 or 10 + 2 (any stream) / undergraduates/graduates who wish to learn the latest tools in game designing. No coding background is needed. Visit the Edology website (bit.ly/3jFfiNt) for more information about the Metaverse Game Design Certification or reach out to the counselling team on +91-9289371424 / +91-9599038751.

