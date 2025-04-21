From Kajol & Sara Ali Khan to Vedang Raina & Veer Paharia: Celebrities agree that, Wellness is the New Luxe
PNN
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: GlobalSpa Awards, the most euphoric and elite event in the wellness calendar, took place on 16th April 2025 in Mumbai. The event brought together key leaders from the spa, wellness, and hospitality industry. The evening also welcomed renowned celebrities from Bollywood, Television & Fashion, adding a touch of glamour and popularity. Now in its seventh edition, the primary goal of the GlobalSpa Awards is to champion exceptional standards and foster a deeper connection between spa aficionados and top-tier wellness establishments.
"At the GlobalSpa Awards, our mission is to recognize and celebrate the individuals and organizations who relentlessly strive to elevate the standards of wellness. These awards stand as a tribute to their passion, dedication, and innovation," said Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor of GlobalSpa India & Middle East.
Hosted by the gorgeous Sophie Choudry and comedian Nitinn Miranni, this year's extravagant gathering welcomed a-lister celebrities, like Rekha, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre, Nitanshi Goel, Avinash Tiwari, Pratibha Ranta, Veer Paharia, Jasmin Bhasin, and many others. Their presence on the red carpet added an exceptional sparkle to the event.
These luminaries not only added glitz and glamour, but they also played roles as presenters and recipients of awards across various categories, encompassing the best destination spa, best salon, best beauty brand, best hotel spa, and more. This year's event raised the bar with expanded choices, innovative technology, sustainability & conservation wellness initiatives, and a commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the importance of self-care while featuring renowned celebrities.
The evening also witnessed the unveiling of the latest cover of GlobalSpa with Sara Ali Khan shot by Rohan Shrestha at the scenic Interlaken, Switzerland.
Partnering brands shared their experience of a successful collaboration with the GlobalSpa Awards 2025.
This year, Samira Habitats was the Presenting Partner for GlobalSpa Awards. With three decades of leading Alibag's Real Estate story, Samira's Signature, New World Livingscapes and Land Holds blend expanded lifestyles with nature, slower living, and wellbeing. Their vision aligns seamlessly with GlobalSpa's ethos of promoting holistic, luxe wellness, as a way of life.
Mr Samir A. Nerurkar, Founder & M.D. - Samira Habitats reiterates," Wellness is truly the new luxe". Samira Habitats, aligns naturally, with the emerging, new world community, who choose life in harmony with nature, sustainability and expansion, in our large, pristine acreages and bay side-living opportunities, in Alibag. A vision, so perfectly synched with GlobalSpa's uber luxe universe of wellness conscious and sustainable lifestyle.
Luxury Destination Partner, Austria Tourism with the mountains, springs and healing therapies, Austria has a deep-rooted spa and wellness tradition--think thermal baths, alpine health resorts, and medical wellness clinics and GlobalSpa Awards is an apt platform to partner.
Congratulating the team on the memorable event, Christine MukherjI, Country Head, Austria National Tourism Office, said, "Austria has long been a sanctuary for wellness, from our Alpine retreats to our world-class thermal spas. Partnering with the GlobalSpa Awards allows us to share our unique wellness culture with a global audience that values health, sustainability, and holistic experiences. It's a natural alignment that celebrates wellbeing.
Heidi Grimwood, Sr. Vice President ELE|NA, said "It was a vibrant celebration--from impeccable organisation to a dazzling guest list--that radiated purpose and passion. As a beacon of excellence in conscious living and sustainable wellness, the event beautifully echoed the values we uphold at ELE|NA. It left a lasting impression on everyone who shared in this extraordinary experience.
"As the Audit & Knowledge Partner for this year's awards, our role was to develop a process that was fair, subjective, transparent & inclusive. The enthusiastic response in the form of nominations received this year was nothing short of palpable", says Monish G Chatrath, Managing Partner, MGC Global Risk Advisory.
Bubble Communication managed the Media & Influencer duties for the event.
GlobalSpa Awards 2025: The Complete List of Winners
Best Resort Spa
North
* The Westin Resort and Spa, Himalayas
* Ananta Spa & Resort, Pushkar
East
* MAYFAIR Spa Resort, Gangtok
West
* Alila Diwa Goa
South
* The Tamara Coorg
Spa Manager of the Year
* Agatha B. Marak - The Westin Resort and Spa Himalayas
* Dr Avantika Kochar - Ksema, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills
Best Destination Spa
* Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi
* ITC Grand Bharat
Most Luxurious Spa Resort
* Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam
* Raffles Udaipur
Most Luxurious Spa Hotel
* Park Hyatt Chenna
* Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa
Best Hotel Spa
North
* Andaz Delhi by Hyatt
South
* Shangri-La Bengaluru
West
* Spa by L'Occitane - JW Marriott Vagator Goa
East
* The Park Kolkata
Best Spa Product - Anti Ageing (Global)
* Dermalogica
Best Spa Product (Global)
* Thalgo
Most Luxurious Spa Treatment
* Signature Spa by JW - JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity
* Heavenly Signature Massage - The Westin Goa
Most Environmentally Inclined Spa (Hotel & Resort)
* CGH Earth - SwaSwara
Best Wellness Cuisine
* Aujasya by The Leela
* Pema Wellness Resort
Best Ayurvedic Wellness Spa
* The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal
Best Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat
* Dharana at Shillim
Best Holistic Wellness Retreat
* Six Senses Vana
* Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort
Best Day Spa Hotel
* Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport
* Sofitel Mumbai
Best New Day Spa
* Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa
Best Spa Interiors (Day)
* SORIN
Spa Therapist of the Year
* Ms N Vini Achumi - Kaya Kalp The Royal Spa, ITC Mughal
* Apokla Tsazito Sangtam - Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
Best New Resort Spa
* Timbertales - Luxury Resort Coorg
* MAYFAIR Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati
Best New Hotel Spa
* Raffles Jaipur
Best Spa Interiors (Hotel & Resort)
* JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Best Spa Product - Anti Ageing Line (India)
* RAS Luxury Oils
Best Spa Product - Natural Line
* Serenite
Best Indian Spa Product
* Shankara
Most Luxurious Spa Day (Hotel)
* Cinqtuair Spa - The Claridges New Delhi
Most Luxurious Spa Day (Standalone)
* Sawadhee Traditional Thai Spa
* J Wellness Circle - Lodha World Tower
Best Salon With Spa
* Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa
* JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Best Day Spa Chain
* IOSIS Wellness
READERS' CHOICE
Favourite Destination - MIDDLE EAST
* Jordan
Favourite Emerging Destination
* AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Favourite Destination - EUROPE
* Austria
Favourite Destination - AFRICA
* Seychelles
Favourite Destination - ASIA
* Maldives
Favourite Destination - USA
* California
Favourite Destination - OCEANIA
* Fiji
Favourite Destination - INDIA
* Goa
Favourite Airport Spa
* ENCALM Spa
Favourite Spa Brand - GLOBAL
* ELENA The Spa
Favourite Spa Resort - GLOBAL
* JOALI BEING
Favourite Spa Hotel - GLOBAL
* Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, Baden-Baden
Medical Wellness Retreat - GLOBAL
* SHA Wellness Clinic
Favourite Holistic Wellness Retreat - GLOBAL
* Santani Wellness, Sri Lanka
Medical Wellness Retreat - INDIA
* Amal Tamara
Favourite Eco Spa - GLOBAL
* Soneva Soul at Soneva, Maldives
Favourite Honeymoon Resort & Spa of the Year - INDIA
* The Leela Palace Udaipur
Favourite Honeymoon Resort & Spa of the Year - GLOBAL
* Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
* LUX South Ari Atoll, Maldives
Favourite Spa Resort - INDIA
* Ananda In The Himalayas
Favourite Salon - HOTEL
* Silhouette Salon & The Barbershop
Favourite Salon - STANDALONE
* LOOKS Salon
Favourite Organic Brand
* Forest Essentials
Favourite Sustainable Destination
* Bhutan
Favourite Spa Hotel - INDIA
* The Westin Gurgaon
Best Product Range - Sunscreens
* CHOSEN By Dermatology
Best New Product Range - INDIA
* Spiceology
Brand Founder Of The Year
* Deepali Bansal and Puneet Bansal - Suroskie
Homegrown Beauty Brand
* Love Organically
EDITORS' CHOICE AWARDS
Innovation In Wellness
* Tulah Clinical Wellness
Luxury Wilderness Wellness
* Siddhayu Wellness x The Bamboo Forest
Best Naturopathy Wellness Resort, India
* Pema Wellness Resort
CELEBRITY AWARDS
* GlobalSpa Icon of Holistic Wellness - Deanne Panday
* GlobalSpa Evergreen Diva - Kajol
* GlobalSpa Rising Star - MALE - Vedang Raina
* GlobalSpa Rising Star - FEMALE - Pratibha Ranta
* GlobalSpa Most Loved Gen Z Icon - Nitanshi Goel
* GlobalSpa Inspirational Icon - Sonali Bendre
* GlobalSpa Most Versatile Performance of the Year - Avinash Tiwary
* GlobalSpa Wellness Trailblazer - Rakul Preet Singh
* GlobalSpa Emerging Face of The Year - Veer Pahariya
* GlobalSpa Wellness Entrepreneur - Malaika Arora
* GlobalSpa Icon of Wellness - Sara Ali Khan
* GlobalSpa Charismatic Personality Female - Jasmine Bhasin
* GlobalSpa Charismatic Personality Male - Taha Shah Badussha
* GlobalSpa Style Icon - Sophie Choudry
