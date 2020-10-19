FSTC to offer discounted rates to Indian CPL holders for Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737

-
ALSO READ
Classroom-based refresher training for Indian commercial pilots to move on-line
Centre asks states to encourage more COVID-19 warriors to undergo online training
Army trainee found hanging
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
Top Indian umpires honing third umpiring skills through simulation activities amid lockdown
-
New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre), India's leading full flight training company is looking at measures to help aviation students in the current times, where the industry is coping with various difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19.
In order to assist students, FSTC is offering discounts for conducting Type Rating training on A-320 and B-737 simulators. The offer will be valid for all enrolments effective from the offer release date of 19 October, 20 till 30 November, 20.
This offer provides two options for availing discount-the candidate can avail a flat 20 per cent discount on upfront payment of the course fee, or the candidate can complete the training and pay the fee amount later.
Both offers which are exclusively for Indian CPL holders will provide ease of payments and flexibility to the students. FSTC is hopeful that with these offers students will find it easier to resume their critical training.
FSTC is the most advanced full flight simulation training company in the market. In addition to being India's first stand-alone Approved Training Organisation (ATO) by DGCA, it has also been approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Not only is it the largest training institute in the country, it's eight simulator devices caters to 95 per cent of the flying machines of the Indian carriers, i.e. A320/B737/Dash 8 Q400 and ATR 72-600.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU