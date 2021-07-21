Fujitsu appoints iMocha as its global skills assessment partner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Fujitsu, a leading Japanese multinational information and communications technology equipment and services company, has appointed iMocha, the world's largest AI-powered skills assessment platform, as its global skills assessment partner for faster hiring of job-fit candidates.

With this global partnership, iMocha will help Fujitsu automate the assessment candidates on technical and language-based competencies. In the first phase of the global rollout, iMocha's AI-powered skills assessment platform will be implemented in more than 7 countries across Asia and Europe.

Commenting on this partnership, Fujitsu's Senior Vice President said, "After years of lucrative regional partnership with iMocha, scaling this on global level seemed like the natural next step for us. We have used iMocha's AI-powered skills assessment platform extensively and saw numerous notable results in our hiring processes including considerable reduction in time-to-hire, and we are sure that we will see similar results on global level too."

On this partnership, iMocha's CEO and Co-founder, Amit Mishra, commented, "We are delighted to be Fujitsu's Global Skills Assessment Partner. Our mission has always been to make recruitment simpler and efficient, and Fujitsu partnering with us is a testament of our achievements. We are certain this partnership will yield great results for the both of us."

Fujitsu has been associated with iMocha since 2019. During this period, they have cut down their dependency on technical teams and improved their time-to-hire and interview-to-selection ratio using iMocha's multilingual assessments, remote proctoring features, skill-wise assessment report, and more.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)