Fujitsu appoints iMocha as its global skills assessment partner

You would like to read
- iMocha becomes the world's largest AI-powered skills assessment platform; draws praise from Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella
- KloudLearn announces next generation AI-Powered Autonomous Learning Platform
- NSE Academy partners with Harappa to provide training in behavioral skills
- New Age production house IdeaRack enters OTT space with Runaway Lugaai for MX Player, stars Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia
- CSR Amendment 2021: Goodera unveils new technology-enabled partner support, compliance, and impact assessment modules
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Fujitsu, a leading Japanese multinational information and communications technology equipment and services company, has appointed iMocha, the world's largest AI-powered skills assessment platform, as its global skills assessment partner for faster hiring of job-fit candidates.
With this global partnership, iMocha will help Fujitsu automate the assessment candidates on technical and language-based competencies. In the first phase of the global rollout, iMocha's AI-powered skills assessment platform will be implemented in more than 7 countries across Asia and Europe.
Commenting on this partnership, Fujitsu's Senior Vice President said, "After years of lucrative regional partnership with iMocha, scaling this on global level seemed like the natural next step for us. We have used iMocha's AI-powered skills assessment platform extensively and saw numerous notable results in our hiring processes including considerable reduction in time-to-hire, and we are sure that we will see similar results on global level too."
On this partnership, iMocha's CEO and Co-founder, Amit Mishra, commented, "We are delighted to be Fujitsu's Global Skills Assessment Partner. Our mission has always been to make recruitment simpler and efficient, and Fujitsu partnering with us is a testament of our achievements. We are certain this partnership will yield great results for the both of us."
Fujitsu has been associated with iMocha since 2019. During this period, they have cut down their dependency on technical teams and improved their time-to-hire and interview-to-selection ratio using iMocha's multilingual assessments, remote proctoring features, skill-wise assessment report, and more.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor