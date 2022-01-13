G Plus Guwahati Food Awards 2021 comes to a close

You would like to read
- The Grand Nationwide Restaurant & Hospitality Awards - 2021 by Business Mint
- Zomato restaurant partners can avail zero processing fee on loans from InCred
- Benialla and It's "Pursuit"
- Ajit Industries unveils a wide range of green packaging products in a glittering event
- Mrs India One in a Million Season 2 organised with a grand success at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka
Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The seventh edition of G Plus Guwahati Food Awards (GFA) that was hosted at Vivanta Guwahati on December 19, 2021 has inked fresh milestones this year. This year GFA received an unprecedented 200 plus nominations from commercial outlets spread across the 'eating out' space of Guwahati, which is a significant increase from the 180 nominations of last year.
Also, over 1.15 lakh votes were registered on the Guwahati Food Awards website (https://guwahatiplus.com/gfa) and the G Plus mobile App.
The Assam Minister for Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal had graced the award night as the Chief Guest. Renowned food critic and international culinary judge, Suresh Hinduja, the chairman of the jury and principal advisor was also present at the event along with special guest Antoine Lewis who serves as a jury of several hotel awards and is a regular contributor to a variety of national and international newspapers, magazines and websites.
Speaking at the occasion, Sunit Jain, Director and Publisher G Plus said, "This year GFA has proved to be a bigger and more engaging event and I believe this is a clear reflection of the unflinching zeal and perseverance which the restaurant and beverage sector of Guwahati has demonstrated in the face of the odds hurled by the pandemic." Reiterating the significance of GFA Sunit added, "The restaurant and beverage industry of Guwahati has grown phenomenally in terms of sheer numbers in the last 5 years and this industry has come back in full strength post-COVID. Hence raising a bar in terms of quality and services and also in terms of hygiene and safety has become imperative and the Guwahati Food Awards is rendering this need."
This year the awards were presented for over 27 categories and 80 restaurants from the city spanning restaurants, cafes, lounges, fine dining outlets, and even bakeries, had contested.
Guwahati Food Awards was organised by G Plus (https://www.guwahatiplus.com) in association with Blenders Pride Reserve Collection Music CDs, co-sponsored by Sister Masala and supported by Purabi Milk, Magic Cook, and Indane from Indian Oil. The hospitality partner for the event was Vivanta Guwahati.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor