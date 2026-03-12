PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Signalling a strategic shift in how residential housing is planned for the future, Gajra Group has announced an investment of ₹300 crore to develop what it describes as First Automated Intelligent Homes (Ai Homes) with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹5,00 crore. The project is proposed to be located in Kharghar, a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as Navi Mumbai's new airport-influenced business and residential district, often referred to as the region's next growth frontier following the development of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Unlike conventional residential projects, the new development is being conceptualised around adaptability, scalability and long-term resilience, addressing the converging pressures of technological disruption, climate volatility and changing urban lifestyles.

Commenting on the philosophy behind the initiative, Bhavik Gajra, Director of Gajra Group, said Indian housing has traditionally failed to account for long-term change. "Most homes don't grow with you. They cannot adapt to changing lifestyles, they cannot evolve with technology, and they are not designed to respond to environmental realities. That gap is exactly what we are addressing by developing technology and future-friendly homes that are built to evolve," he said. The choice of Kharghar is central to the investment thesis. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport expected to catalyse commercial development, employment growth and infrastructure upgrades across the region, developers are increasingly repositioning Kharghar as a next-generation urban node, comparable to how BKC transformed Mumbai's central business geography.

Tirth Gajra, Director at Gajra Group, said disruption is no longer a distant risk but an inevitability. "Technology is certainly going to disrupt the way we live, just as it is already changing how homes are designed and constructed. Our approach is to create homes that can adapt to future technologies and respond to your daily needs without--homes that think, evolve and adapt with the people living in them," he said. Industry experts note that while "smart homes" have become a common marketing feature, most housing developments remain fundamentally static--designed for a single lifestyle phase and fixed technological assumptions. Gajra Group's approach aims to challenge this model by embedding future readiness at the planning level, allowing homes to evolve as technology, lifestyle and environmental conditions like pollution and heat along with resident needs change over time.

According to market participants, land values and residential demand in airport-influenced corridors are being driven not just by connectivity, but by the emergence of new work-life patterns that demand more flexible, future-ready housing. By enabling automated intelligence and other technological upgrades for daily efficiency and convenience through adaptive systems without structural disruption, the model seeks to position housing as a long-term urban asset, rather than a depreciating product. While Gajra Group is expected to reveal project-specific details in phases, the scale of investment and the targeted GDV underscore a clear message: the company is betting that the next phase of Indian housing will be defined not by luxury or amenities alone, but by resilience, adaptability and future relevance.

ABOUT GAJRA GROUP Gajra Group has evolved over the past 22 years into a well-established real estate developer, recognised for its focus on innovation, construction quality, and timely delivery. With a strong footprint in and around Navi Mumbai, the Group has played a meaningful role in shaping the region's urban landscape, with several of its developments emerging as local landmarks and contributing to the growth of Navi Mumbai as a satellite township of Mumbai. Over the years, Gajra Group has completed and marketed over 65 projects across Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai, catering to a diverse residential and commercial customer base. The company is known for its thoughtfully planned layouts, efficient use of space, and customer-centric approach.

With a growing community of 5,000+ homeowners, Gajra Group continues to build long-term trust through consistent delivery, design integrity, and developments aligned with evolving urban and lifestyle needs.