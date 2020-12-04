Gamma Skills Automation Training has launched unique Robotics and Automation career launch program for engineers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gamma Skills Automation Training, an Industry4.0 Hands-on Skill Development Center based at IMT Manesar, Gurgaon in Haryana has launched unique Robotics & Automation Career Launch Program for Engineers.

This Flagship 'Robotics & Automation Career Launch program' is unique and only one of its kind in India for 4-in-1 benefits:

This program is optimized for best output and involves 40 days of intense hands-on practice in the lab equipped with world's leading Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robot, PLC and & other Automation systems.

Aim of this course is to fulfill need of Industry for rightly skilled Engineers with Robotics, Automation & Industry4.0 Hands-on skills. This course is widely acclaimed by Industry and already has placement requests from companies for Trained Candidates.

Now, based on industry's special request this program is even more exciting with the inclusion of 'Foundation of Industry4.0' Module

Program Starting Date:

There are only 25 Seats for this Program. Enroll Now

Gamma Skills offers Training courses for Experienced professionals as well as fresh engineers looking to upskill themselves to 4th Industrial Revolution Era. Our state-of-the-art lab is equipped with advanced Industrial systems like Collaborative Robot, Industrial Robot, Machine Vision system, Industrial 3-D Printing, IIoT, PLC Systems etc.

