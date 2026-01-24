VMPL New Chandigarh [India], January 24: GB Realty has unveiled its Ultra-Luxury Residential Project "Opus One's" Show-Home or Sample Apartment at the Opus One site office (https://maps.app.goo.gl/b8onBAxSahtDA9Zu8?g_st=aw) in New Chandigarh. With this launch, buyers who are looking for an apartment exuding with luxe and that too at competitive price points, can get a first-hand feel of what to expect by taking a tour of the apartment at Opus One's site office located at just 15 minutes from PGI Chandigarh. The exquisitely crafted 5-bedroom apartment is spread over 6,000 sq. ft. Speaking at the unveiling, Gurinder Bhatti, Founder and Chairman, GB Realty, said, "We have been successful in bringing in Hirsch Bedner Associates(HBA), renowned for designing some of the world's most iconic hospitality spaces to do the interiors of our apartments - the lavish designing in the show-home clearly showcases the hallmark HBA style. What's more, ours is HBA's first residential interiors project in India - this makes 'Opus One' a pioneering development."

Reflecting further, Bhatti said, "When our customers stay in a 7-star international hotel we want them to proclaim that their 'Opus One' apartment is better than the living space they experience in such hotels. This is the credo we live by." GB Realty Vice President Jatinder Bajwa said, "The sprawling show-home features bespoke premium Italian marble flooring, onyx finishes in the kitchen, anti-skid tiles in wet areas, teakwood veneer flush doors, among many more luxe elements." The show-home presents a proposed twin lifts' structure just at its entrance- in the grand private foyer built as part of the apartment. Each residence is aimed to be serviced by two dedicated private elevators, a signature feature of 'Opus One'. The project is being built on a dual-core concept with only two apartments per floor.

The apartment gives a surreal look bathed in natural light coming through expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The flat is complemented by motorized curtain systems for effortless luxury. With an impressive 11.5-foot floor-to-ceiling height, the home delivers a larger-than-life living experience. According to Bhatti, the meticulously planned five-bedroom layout of the show-home balances indulgence with functionality. He added, "Two bedrooms measure 14 x 20 sq. ft., while three are sized at 16 x 12 sq. ft., each featuring opulent wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms. The master and junior bedrooms are equipped with dual vanities, while the master suite further elevates luxury with a separate shower area and a soaker tub, creating a private, spa-like retreat."

Jatinder Bajwa added, "Sustainability is seamlessly integrated in the apartments. The reason: 'Opus One' is the first IGBC Platinum-rated residential project in New Chandigarh, boasting a 5-star energy rating, energy-efficient systems, and a low carbon footprint." Bajwa said further, "A standout highlight of the show-home is the 1,150 sq. ft. balcony. Our aim was to create something that can also act as an additional space to the drawing room in case owners want to host parties. The drawing room opens into the balcony thereby creating an area that easily enables elegant gatherings of 50-60 guests." The kitchen is thoughtfully curated with separate wet and dry zones and fitted with premium Bosch appliances, including a refrigerator, OTG, and dishwasher among others. A dedicated utility balcony accommodates a washing machine, while a separate-entry servant room with an attached bathroom and wardrobe.

'Opus One' the tallest residential development with its 11 residential towers, will touch tricity's skyline, in Dec 2029 in New Chandigarh - a region near Chandigarh that is coming up fast a promising real estate destination of North India. For more information do log onto https://gbrealty.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)