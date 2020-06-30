General Mills awarded Asia's Best Workplaces 2020 by Great Place to Work

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): General Mills India - part of US-based Fortune 500, General Mills, Inc -- has been recognized among Asia's Best Workplaces 2020 across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region by the prestigious international consulting firm Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute.

With a 150-year-old legacy, General Mills India is one of only three CPG / FMCG companies in the top 25 list.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. The assessment process includes key factors that define as well as compare the culture of an organization with that of its competitors.

The award recognizes General Mills' culture of collaboration and commitment across AMEA - a culture that consistently scores highly on the GPTW focused areas of Respect, Camaraderie, Credibility, Pride and Fairness. Even in times of crisis such as the ongoing pandemic, General Mills has ensured smooth transitioning to working from home for all its employees and continuing to innovate to meet emerging consumer needs.

"The recognition is a great testimony to our culture of collaboration, reflected in several winning initiatives undertaken by the company in recent times. General Mills' purpose is "Making Food the World Loves" and the commitment demonstrated by our co-workers to delight our consumers while building an inclusive equal opportunity workplace is something that we are all collectively proud of," said Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director - AMEA of General Mills, while commenting on the recognition.

"At General Mills India, we blend our heritage and experience of over 150 years, with the agility and vitality of a start-up. It is a blend of best global best practices with local insights and strategies, developed by a diverse and incredibly committed team. Such balance is particularly important now, as employees and organizations wrestle with disruptive macro-economic challenges as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Radhakrishnan.

"The secret ingredient to this milestone has been our employee-first approach, collaborative and innovative effort of leadership, employee-friendly HR practices and most importantly striving to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace ensuring gender equality and gender diversity. At General Mills, our culture thrives on mutual trust and a learning mindset that encourages employees to learn new skills. Our flexible work environment ensures employees have more freedom to balance their professional aspirations and their personal lives," said Puneet Sharma, HR Director, India.

Previously, many of the markets in AMEA were individually recognized as a Great Place to Work. Last year, General Mills India has also been recognized as one of the best companies in the FMCG - Food & Beverage sector, and also among the Top 25 companies in Manufacturing.

