General Mills India Center is Great Place to Work - Certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): General Mills India Center (GIC), Mumbai - part of US-based General Mills Inc. - has been recognised as a Great Place to Work® - a definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' certification which benchmarks organizations on the basis of comprehensive parameters and employee responses.
Every year, Great Place to Work® identifies India's 100 Best Companies to Work For (in order to qualify, the company must have an employee strength of more than 500), through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process.
This is a highly significant accolade for GIC and is a great endorsement, directly from employees, on being viewed as an employer of choice. GIC received a score of 84 per cent on the Trust Index Survey, scoring high in the 'Pride' and 'Camaraderie' categories. The scores, along the dimensions of Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie, are higher than the average scores for the IT/ITeS industry.
"This is a huge accomplishment for GIC and a testimony to how our employees value us as an employer of choice. We have passionately built a culture that fosters learning, growing and belonging and this recognition is a validation of how much our employees value being part of General Mills. I am so proud of GIC and what it stands for," says Nupur Bedi, HR Director, GIC. "The recognition reaffirms our constant efforts to promote a robust and enabling culture, and validates that we continue to create a Great Place to Work with and for our employees."
The Great Place to Work® certification is a four-step process that includes an organization-wide Employee Engagement Survey and submission of a culture brief. This is followed by a Culture Audit to assess the employee-centric practices adopted by the organization. After the institution's assessment, the company gets certified on meeting various pre-determined criterion which also makes it eligible for a number of recognitions in the future.
Globally, Great Place to Work® is considered the 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment and recognition.
