Get Samsung Refrigerators on lowest EMIs starting Rs. 834 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering lucrative deals and cashback offers on the latest Samsung refrigerators. Shoppers can now purchase top-notch Samsung refrigerators on the lowest EMIs starting from Rs. 834 and avail cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 on their purchase.

Available in various designs and sizes, Samsung refrigerators come with the latest cooling technologies and modern features. The twin cooling system, advanced frost-free inverter technology and moisture and humidity controls of a Samsung double door fridge make it a preferred choice among customers.

Some of the top-selling Samsung refrigerator models available on the EMI Store include:

-Samsung 324 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Elegant Inox (RT34T4522S8/HL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,150, zero down payment and 23 per cent off

-Samsung 253 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Paradise Bloom Blue (RT28T31429U/HL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,549, zero down payment and 20 per cent off

-Samsung 212 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Purple Wave (RR22T385XRV/HL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,711 and 22 per cent off

-Samsung 865 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Black Caviar (RF87A9770SG) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 32,00, zero down payment and 14 per cent off

-Samsung 300 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Luxe Brown (RT34R5538DX/HL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,799, zero down payment and 4 per cent off

Customers can purchase their shortlisted Samsung refrigerator on a No Cost EMIs and conveniently repay over a tenor of 3 to 24 months. One can also avail zero down payment on select Samsung refrigerators on the EMI Store. Additionally, the Samsung fridge will be home-delivered free of cost once the order is confirmed. Shop for Samsung Refrigerators on EMI online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

-Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

-Select the ideal Samsung refrigerator model, add it to the shopping cart. Choose a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

-Enter the required details like name and delivery address, and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option.

-Input the OTP received on the registered mobile number to complete the purchase

-A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500-plus financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit (www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

