VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5: GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP has been named Developer of the Year in the 'Residential' category at the 16th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, held recently in Hyderabad. GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP is a joint consortium by three established real estate leaders with long-standing credibility in Hyderabad's development landscape, GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty. The recognition was for their residential project, The Cascades Neopolis, a large-scale luxury development in Neopolis, shaped through global collaboration and specialist-led planning, bringing together international design and engineering expertise, hospitality-grade services, and a wellness-first approach to create a new benchmark for premium urban living in Hyderabad. Mr. Rohit Reddy Vangala, Partner, accepted the award in person at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards.

Spread across 7.34 acres, The Cascades Neopolis represents a ₹3,169 crore residential investment comprising 1,189 luxury residences including 3 and 4 BHK homes, 10 penthouses, and five towers rising to 63 storeys and 217 metres, among the tallest residential formats in Hyderabad. The Developer of the Year - Residential category recognises a developer that has demonstrated leadership and innovation in the design and development of residential properties. Why The Cascades Neopolis Stood Out Among Many Other Impressive Projects The Cascades Neopolis stood out for its rare combination of scale, wellness credentials, and depth of global expertise integrated into the project. It is IGBC Platinum pre-certified and holds the distinction of being the world's largest and India's first residential project to attain WELL Pre-Certification, signalling a clear commitment to health-led living, indoor environmental quality, and performance-driven design.

A defining differentiator is the project's "discipline-led" approach to luxury, where architecture, structure, interiors, landscape, services, and technology are treated as serious specialisations rather than add-ons. The project brings in reputed global partners across these domains, shaping not only the skyline impact, but also the day-to-day experience of residents. Location and Few Project Highlights Located in Neopolis, along Hyderabad's Financial District corridor, The Cascades Neopolis is positioned in one of the city's most important premium growth belts. The project is designed as a wellness-centric luxury community, where architecture, landscape, services, technology, and interiors are integrated with clarity and intent, aligned to evolving buyer expectations for healthier, smarter, and more refined living. RERA approved (TS RERA No: P02400009538) with HMDA Building Permission No: 003505/BP/HMDA/0728/SKP/2024, the project was launched in June 2025 and is targeted for handover in March 2030.

Key lifestyle infrastructure includes a 50,000+ sq ft clubhousespanning eight floors, over 2 lakh+ sq ft of amenities across seven levels, a six-acre car-free landscaped podium, and seven levels of parking. Signature features include sky bridges connecting all five towers, elevated sky lounge and sky garden experiences, two helipads, and panoramic glass elevatorsdesigned to enhance both accessibility and experience. Realty+ Awards and Residential Category Criteria The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards is a marquee industry platform that brings together prominent developers and real estate ecosystem leaders for a day of knowledge sessions and market conversations, followed by an awards ceremony recognising standout performers. The 2026 Hyderabad edition carried the theme "Turning Dreams Into Reality," featuring sessions on the road ahead for real estate and an awards segment that celebrates excellence across the sector.

As part of the nomination requirements, entries must include project details as per guidelines, and submissions typically require key compliance and execution readiness markers, such as a RERA number, a commencement certificate, and confirmation that construction has commenced. Within this framework, projects are assessed on the strength of the overall residential proposition, including planning and design thinking, innovation in delivery and experience, quality and scale of development, sustainability and wellness intent, and clarity of compliance and execution preparedness. Mr. Karteesh Reddy M, Designated Partner, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP (representing GHR Infra) said, "Apart from the clear commercial logic and the massive scope, our team aimed to invest in a development driven by our shared enthusiasm for providing world-class housing amenities and experiences that have not been witnessed before in Hyderabad."

Mr. Lakshmi Narayana G, Designated Partner, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP (representing Lakshmi Infra) said, "This recognition further validates the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to disciplined execution. From land acquisition through approvals and construction planning, our effort has been to build a development that stands the test of time and reflects Hyderabad's growing global stature." Mr. Sharat V, Designated Partner, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP (representing Urbanblocks Realty), added, "Bringing in global firms with deep vertical knowledge, each one contributes to specific layers of lifestyle within the community. It is not just about height or scale. It is about the expertise that shapes daily life, making it more peaceful, liveable, and intuitive for residents. And this recognition further reemphasizes our commitment to redefining premium urban living."

About GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP: GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP is a dynamic joint consortium formed by three seasoned developers - GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty. Each partner brings high trust, a strong track record, and extensive expertise in Hyderabad's real estate landscape - they are collectively committed to delivering iconic and sustainable developments that redefine urban living. The launch of The Cascades, their first project, aligns perfectly with Hyderabad's impressive real estate market, particularly within the luxury segment. The project aims to be unlike no other and will be a testament to harmonious blend of luxury, technology, sustainability, and an evolved and enriching lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)