GI Outsourcing expands India Presence: opens an office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading accounts outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses expands its global delivery presence in India by opening its new office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

This is in addition to the Mumbai and New Delhi delivery centres that GI already uses to service its global clients. With continued growth across the globe, GI aims to recruit from Gujarat's significant population of talented financial & accounting professionals for its new centre.

Located in the city's prime location, the new centre will provide a comprehensive account outsourcing service, with an enriched variety of service packages to embrace global customer needs. Its prominent line of services comprises Bookkeeping, Management Accounts, SMART Services, Statutory Accounts, Payroll, Taxation and GI Cloud Consultancy.

Commenting on the expansion, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/vikas-chadha-2403707) Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing said, "The opening of our new centre is a testimony to the significant growth that we are experiencing. Ahmedabad is the new powerhouse for talent and it's an opportunity for us to add our global human capital while contributing to its employment generation and overall growth. With the new centre, we will continue to invest in our ability to service our customers with NextGen services such as cloud accounting and cater to critical customer requirements."

The Ahmedabad expansion will enable GI to scale work with global clients.

Working with GI Outsourcing, will provide incredible exposure to the employees, transforming them into excellent advisors about matters other than book keeping i.e., about accounting software, taxation or even financial planning which is a value-added advantage for the large enterprises or start-ups who will be availing such services.

The company has been recognized with several accolades such as 'Dream Company to work with' at Times Ascent World HRD Congress. Best Indian KPO for 'Operational Excellence & Quality' at the Asian Outsourcing Leadership Awards & The 'Udyog Bharati' award by the Indian Achiever's Forum respectively.

GI Outsourcing truly believes in the importance of enhancing the skills of its employees to pave way for a brighter future. To fulfil this purpose, the company has set up GI Academy, an in-house niche learning academy that provides world-class, dynamic structured training program that covers wide range of training courses including UK accounting and technical skills, and access to external professional qualifications through the blend of classroom and online training.

Deftly designed, the program also focusses on innovation and advancement in technology and in this endeavour enhances the skills of their employees pertaining to major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

Based in the United Kingdom, GI Outsourcing has been functioning for more than two decades providing exclusively innovation solutions to accounting and business owners. It is known to be amongst the top 10 accounting outsourcing brands in India and works with more than 200 accounting firms. The brand will further continue to move towards venturing into other untapped markets across India.

With the new centre in Ahmedabad, GI currently has 3 delivery centres in India. The opening of this new centre expands the company's presence in the Indian region.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help businesses transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time.

They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships. GI has a presence in India and UK with offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and London and a pool 200 plus finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: (https://www.gioutsourcing.com) or email us at solutions@gioutsourcing.com.

