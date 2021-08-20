Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' released first song on Humble Music

You would like to read
- Acclaimed music producer, composer & lyricist Shivam Birk is winning hearts of people with his music
- World Music Day: NEWJ launches new campaign "Rhythm and Raga"; Celebrates Indian music's regional flavors
- TTK Prestige launches innovative Sleek SS gas stove that is high on aesthetics and low on maintenance
- Sarah Jaffer bags a deal for 4 Songs Music Album with Crescendo Music, joins the Elite League of Mika Singh, Sukhbir, Mohit Chouhan, Lucky Ali and many more
- Netrix Music releases DJ Kya Bajayega, a cool & peppy song for the youth
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Humble music has released 'Hathyar2' the first track of Gippy Grewal's Limited Edition album after Gippy Grewal's successful release of intro [ Capsule] and bonus track [2009 - Re Heated].
The song is creating all records in country and adding more name and fame to his identity.
Hathyar 2 is sequel of Gippy's one of the most popular way back released songs, even today that song is included in the playlists of audiences. The choice of foot-tapping songs has always proved to be a hit for Gippy. It's almost been a decade since the release of Hathyar.
Gippy Grewal also stated that "my album includes groovy and preppy songs along with folk touch in it. After so many years I am releasing an album, Limited Edition and it is filled with fun, joy, musical beats and everything that you seek from music in your life".
Coming to the other details of the song lyrics of 'Hathyar 2' is penned down by one the famous versatile writer of Punjabi industry Happy Raikoti. The concept of the music video is going well with the lyrics. Baljit Singh Deo has directed the video.
Gippy's dashing looks are giving the music video the right touch. Famous model and influencer Navpreet Banga is complimenting the song with her hot appearance and killer looks. Dope music is given by Laddi Gill and strong yet powerful female vocals are by Manpreet kaur.
Further, after having a word with their team it's revealed that all the songs from his album been shot in America and Canada which gives an idea that all of them would be great hits that will flavour our lives with musical essence to depth.
Thus, like every Limited Edition this 'Limited Edition' of Gippy Grewal would be in great demand by all his fans.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor