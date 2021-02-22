Glenmark's Ryaltris- innovative single nasal spray, ready to market in Russia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty SA, received marketing approval from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for its innovative Ryaltris Nasal Spray - a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray.

This paves the way for commercialization of Ryaltris in Russia which is expected to be made available to patients in the country in Q1 FY 2021-22.

Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride 665 mcg and mometasone furoate 25 mcg) is indicated for symptomatic treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children over 12 years of age. Ryaltris relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes.

In Russia, allergic rhinitis affects 10-20 per cent of the population on average, with certain regions having a higher prevalence rate of 18-38 per cent. Allergic rhinitis can impact a person's quality of life and lead to functional impairments, as well as increase the risk of having asthma.

"Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory medicine and is among the leading players in this therapy area across several markets globally. Russia is one of the key markets for us and we are consistently looking to expand our product portfolio. We are delighted to receive an approval for Ryaltris nasal spray in the Russian market. This new innovative addition to our portfolio is yet another major step in strengthening Glenmark's respiratory focus in Russia and the CIS region. Glenmark has a strong established presence in Russia for over 30 years, which will enable us to lead the commercialization of this product in the country. We look forward to being able to make this innovative product available to patients in Russia as soon as possible," said Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President - Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

