Global Brands Network announces winners of the India's Top 50 - Achievers and Leaders 2021

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Brands Network announced the winners of the prestigious India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders, 2021 listings and awards on May 10, 2021, to celebrate the most crucial contributions of all the Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders and to honor the Top 50 trailblazing individuals and organisations for their creativity, innovation, effectiveness, strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight, and best practices.
India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders were instituted to salute remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies. The endeavour was to honor the Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders from an array of sectors like Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Aviation, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Media, Entertainment, FMCG, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Firms, NGOs, Magazines, Portals, Consultancy, E-Commerce, etc.
These awards are announced each year (in 2 phases) to identify, celebrate and encourage remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices, and innovative strategies. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by the Global Brands Network, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback, and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity, and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements, etc.
The awards are conferred upon the "best of the best" in recognition of their attainment of world-class standard of quality excellence. The recipients of these awards are those stellar individuals and organizations who drive the growth of the business and service sector of this country with vision and inspiration. These listings and awards are instrumental for motivating others to strive for greater heights and to contribute more actively towards promoting the profession's intellectual, creative, and ethical value systems. The best performers and greatest innovators in the sector vouch for the fact that success comes only by determination, devotion, and creating exceptional services.
A comprehensive list of winners of the India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders, 2021:
1. Eledent Aligners - (Dr Parvinder Singh Dhingra - Owner)
2. Dr. Deepashree Ramu - (Owner - Dhanwantri Ayurveda Clinic)
3. Dr. Vinisha Pandey Dentistry - (Dr Vinisha Pandey - Owner)
4. Pharmonics Life Sciences Private Limited
5. MGM Public School, Bhilai - (Fr. Kurian John - Principal)
6. Ashok Sharma Architects - (Ar. Ashok Sharma - Principal Architect)
7. Prof. (Dr) Nripendra Nath Bala - (Professor & Principal - BCDA College of Pharmacy & Technology)
8. Dr Na'eem Sadiq - (Medical Director - Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre
9. Poddar and Sons Construction Planner Private Limited - (Ranjeet Poddar - Director)
10. Dr Suman Lal
11. Ark Architects and Interior Designers - (K. Rohit Nair - Managing Partner)
12. Dr Archana Arora - (Principal - Mount Abu Public School)
13. Dr Hrishikesh Pai - (Medical Director - Bloom IVF Group)
14. The Bakers Studio - (Sravanti Vedire - Owner)
15. Dr Deepak Singh - (Dr K. P. Singh Eye Hospital, Sultanpur)
16. ArogyaDham Piles and Fistula Hospital Panchkula - (Dr Rajan Goel - Director)
17. Ar. Jaydeep Mukherjee - (Director - Jaydeep Mukherjee Architects)
18. SK Houzz - (Mr. Satheesh Kumar Elangovan - Director)
19. FuturON Preschool - (A. Dileep Kumar - Owner)
20. Ar. G. Venkatesh - (Principal Architect - Sahastraksh Consultant & Director - School of Design, SSSUTMS)
The Founder-Director of the Praxis Media Group, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of business practices and innovations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.
