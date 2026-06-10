XM Global Limited

New Delhi [India], June 10: With a global database of over 20 million clients, XM is no stranger to high-value bonuses and promotions. The broker is now launching a new initiative to boost rewards within its Refer a Friend program.

The limited time increase benefits not only the referrers but also the friends who accept the invitation to join XM.

Depending on the account holder's geographic location, traders can earn a withdrawable Referral Reward of $100. Each friend who joins will be rewarded with a Referral Bonus of $40 they can use to trade on any market.

The Refer a Friend program allows traders to send unlimited invites and earn multiple rewards. To participate, existing clients can simply login to their XM account and go to the Refer a Friend section. From there, they can invite unlimited people with one click by simply sharing a link, QR code, or referral code.