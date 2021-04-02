Global EdTech disruptor Eruditus helps leaders get future-ready

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/Mediawire): In the last decade, the field of education has seen many changes. First, there was the realisation that technology would now have to be blended into most curriculums, given how large a part it would play in our lives.

Second was the rise of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) - these were courses offered by multiple websites in conjunction with universities across the world - ostensibly free of charge, competitive selection criteria, geographical realities and more. Thirdly, 2020 and the pandemic - suddenly, everyone, and everything, that could be done online shifted.

At the beginning of 2021, the world is now faced with certain realities. Technology is a non-negotiable part of any skill we need to learn. MOOCs started off free but are now chargeable, and worse, few learners end up finishing these courses, leading to wasted resources and discouragement. And finally, an education from a recognised university is no longer just for a privileged few.

Innovating in the field of EdTech, Eruditus has democratised education across location, age, gender, previous experience and more since 2010. Named the "EdTech Company of the Year" by Entrepreneur Magazine two years back, Eruditus went from seven courses for 450 students to over 50 courses and almost 100,000 students from over 120 countries. The next goal? To reach 500,000 learners in the next 5 years.

Eruditus offers courses in partnership with the world's top universities with an immersive, cohort-based approach. Unlike 'open learning' that has single digit completion rates, Eruditus helps learners stick to their course - with deadlines and live classes, everyone is part of the same course, fostering camaraderie and purpose.

Learners can choose courses from globally renowned names such as MIT Sloan, Columbia, Berkeley, and Dartmouth as well as highly regarded institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, and ISB at home. Courses in data science, project management, product strategy, sales and marketing communication, advanced management or advanced strategic management programs are particularly popular as well as set to be relevant for years to come. Up to two-thirds of students make a career change one year after completing their Eruditus program.

Along with the shift in technology, there's also been a shift in mindsets and culture. The traditional approach was assuming education as a one-time necessary stepping stone to joining the workforce, especially in Asian countries. Today, globally, it is accepted that upskilling and re-skilling are necessary in every country, at almost every stage of our careers.

Leaders, especially, need to look at upskilling with a view to being future ready - to being able to adapt and adopt new business models, dynamic technology, and empowered customers - in a new normal. Companies also acknowledge they need new leaders to survive in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous landscape.

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), in collaboration with Eruditus, offers a curated a one-year certificate programme for senior managers - the Senior Management Programme (SMP) to meet this need. This programme helps learners hone leadership skills, cross-functional decision-making, growth-strategies as well as a strategic vision on problem-solving techniques. Joining this programme will help you develop a global perspective coupled with future-ready strategic thinking and data-driven decision-making skills. On successful completion of the programme, participants will be eligible for the prestigious IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni Status.

If you're an experienced professional who wants to deploy earned skills to guide companies forward, upskill from a managerial to leadership approach to coast through these unprecedented times.

