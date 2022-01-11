Global IT Consultancy Xebia and digital specialist SwissQ join forces

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11(ANI/Xebia): Globally operating IT consultancy Xebia and digital specialist SwissQ join forces, the companies announced today.

The partnership extends Xebia's geographical reach into Switzerland, gives SwissQ offshore and nearshore capabilities, and increases access to a combined 4000 technical experts globally for a joint customer base.

Fast-growing Xebia augments SwissQ's services portfolio with software development services, DevOps and SRE consultancy, enhanced data and AI consultancy, and partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. It also boosts SwissQ's training offer with its robust Xebia Academy curriculum.

SwissQ fortifies Xebia's position of authority with its world-leading technology conferences and online formats on Agile, product development, DevOps, and software quality. It also allows for broadening Xebia's geographical footprint in AI, cloud, DevOps, and SRE services.

"We are pleased to welcome SwissQ into the Xebia family" said Anand Sahay, CEO and Cofounder Xebia Global services. "Xebia has set a standard in the industry for delivering true end-to-end capabilities for Digital transformation and we are excited that SwissQ has joined us and integrated their offerings to better serve the Swiss customer from our global centres of engineering talent base. We are sure that this partnership will help SwissQ offer unique value proposition to address its customers digitization needs with innovative and cutting edge solutions."

"Being part of the number one digital consulting company makes SwissQ the go-to player for digital initiatives and digital natives in Switzerland," said Adrian Zwingli, SwissQ chairman. "The partnership also brings more brilliant minds together to share knowledge, innovate and create fantastic new opportunities," he added.

Founded in 2001, Xebia quickly grew from a small Java company into a leading, global, full-service digital consultancy. With over 4,000 specialists working worldwide, it holds offices in the US, Europe, India, Vietnam, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the UK. Xebia continuously strives to be the leading authority in its field by partnering with other thought leaders and sharing knowledge. Its clients include Disney, Levi's, Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Philips, and ING Bank, among many others.

Founded in 2006, SwissQ generates 90% of its revenue through consultancy and is the go-to IT training provider in Switzerland. The digital specialist continuously strives to create knowledge-sharing communities and maintain its authority in its field, organizing some of Switzerland's leading technology conferences to this end.

These include Agile Leadership Day, Business Agility Day, DevOps Fusion, and Swiss Testing Day, (this year in its 16th edition). SwissQ's clients include Credit Suisse, Zurich Insurance, Siemens, Geberit, Migros, Raiffeisen, the Swiss Confederation, Swiss Federal Railways, Sonova, and dormakaba. With offices in Zurich and Bern, SwissQ currently employs over 120 experts and has been growing steadily since its inception.

The collaboration between the two companies increases the capacity of each to support customers and build high-quality solutions for the DACH market. Both expect the partnership to benefit their colleagues as well as their joint clients, through new opportunities to work together in diversified teams on different services.

