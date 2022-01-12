Goldmine Advertising wins Advertising and Marketing Agency Mandate for India Post Payments Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Goldmine Advertising, a leading independent agency of India, today announced that it has won the advertising and marketing mandate for 'India Post Payments Bank' after a multi-agency pitch following the Open RFP process floated by the bank.

As part of the mandate, Goldmine will be responsible for the entire advertising and marketing strategy, content development, social media, ATL & BTL activities and digital marketing needs of India Post Payments Bank over the next two years. The agency will be playing a crucial role to build the brand positioning and brand prominence.

Goldmine Advertising has also been empanelled as one of the Media Production Agencies of IPPB.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100% equity owned by Government of India. The bank has been set up with the vision to build the most accessible, affordable and trusted bank for the common man in India. The fundamental mandate of IPPB is to remove barriers for the unbanked & the underbanked and reach the last mile leveraging a network comprising 155,000 post offices (135,000 in rural areas) and over 300,000 postal employees.

IPPB's reach and its operating model is built on the key pillars of India Stack - enabling Paperless, Cashless and Presence-less banking in a simple and secure manner at the customers' doorsteps, through a CBS-integrated smartphone and biometric device.

Leveraging frugal innovation and with a high focus on ease of banking for the masses, IPPB delivers simple and affordable banking solutions through intuitive interfaces available in 13 languages.

IPPB is committed to provide a fillip to a less-cash economy and contribute to the vision of Digital India. India will prosper when every citizen will have equal opportunity to become financially secure and empowered. For IPPB, every customer is important; every transaction is significant, and every deposit is valuable.

