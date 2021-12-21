GoTezU, an integrated trainer aggregator platform launched to connect trainers across the globe

You would like to read
- Ajit Industries launches the eco-friendly green tapes first time in India
- The Iconic Max Awards facilitates top influencers and artists along with Priya Srivastava for their remarkable contribution
- Sumit Arora, Pratap Singh Rathi, Som Mandal and Ajit Gupta bag Times Excellence Awards 2021
- Ajit Industries unveils a wide range of green packaging products in a glittering event
- The Whiteboard announces partnership with Oviya MedSafe for pharmacovigilance training and internship
New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV): Voir Project Management Private Limited and Splend Detroit IT Solutions Private Limited have jointly launched GoTezU, the world's largest trainers aggregator platform with a strength of 10000+ trainers across the globe.
More often than not, finding the correct teachers and/or trainers becomes an arduous task owing to how cluttered the community is. There is also a lack of an integrated platform where one can find teachers/trainers through proper segregation of services being provided online, offline or both. GoTezU was founded this year on November 1, 2021 by Akarshan Srivastava, VatsalyAjit Srivastava and Siraj Dudekula with an aim to fill this gap.
Voir Project Management Pvt. Ltd. was inaugurated in 2016 and since then, it has made its name as one of the leading premier training companies in India. It provides training and development services to multinational corporations and Government bodies with a nationwide network. Voir Project Management offers unique value propositions across Corporate Capability Building, Skill Development & Employability and Education.
Splend Detroit IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is equipped in Product Development Space and has got an inspiring talent pool of technology professionals ranging from Domain & Technology Consultants, Web Designers, Front-End & Backend Developers, among others, who have a zeal to produce outstanding applications for the web marketplace.
This joint venture between Voir Project Management Pvt. Ltd and Splend Detroit IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd complements each other's counterpart and aims to work towards the mission of building the world's largest training aggregator platform.
GoTezU has an in-built feature wherein trainers and teachers can add their profiles and qualifications. They can also add the mode of service they offer; whether it is online, offline or both. The learners will have an option to choose from more than 10,000 trainers along with an option to customize their budget.
Teachers on GoTezU extensively train learners in Cyber Security Training, PoSH Training and Technical Training. Apart from these, GoTezU also expands its coaching services in Digital Marketing.
Assuming the role of a Sales Training Company, GoTezU assures availability of trainers who coach mentees the importance of soft skills such as employee engagement, team building, communication skills, leadership skills, work ethic etc. The platform ensures provision of every aspect and training that is required for brands and individuals to make themselves competent, productive and successful
Founder Vatsaly Ajit Srivastava said, "GoTezU has expansion plans to cater to the learner community with its physical nodal centers as well as online platforms. However, our immediate focus is to empanel trainers in multiple categories like Technology, Business, Legal, Accounting, etc."
Speaking about added employment opportunities, FounderAkarshan Srivastava said, "We will encourage the working professionals to contribute as freelancers for the portal. This will not only give them additional income but highly motivate them to contribute to the learning ecosystem."
"GoTezU resonates with the motto - Your Better Version and ensures liberty in learning & training opportunity for every member in the global training ecosystem", commented Founder Siraj Dudekula
GoTezU currently operates from Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. They ensure excellent customer support with the principle of keeping customer satisfaction at the core of business.
To know more visit: (https://gotezu.com/?utm_source=SRV-PR & utm_medium=ANI & utm_campaign=Voir%20Project%20Management%20Pvt%20Ltd)
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor