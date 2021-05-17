Grab the Latest Mi 11X on EMIs starting Rs 1,722 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/News Voir): The Xiaomi Mi 11X which recently launched in India is now available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The flagship device is priced at Rs. 30,999 and customers can purchase it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,722 on the EMI Store.

With a 6GB RAM and memory optimization feature, the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mi-11x-128-gb-celestial-silver-6-gb-ram-smartphone.html) Mi 11X delivers extremely fast performance. It also handles graphics-intensive games with ease. If you are looking for an affordable smartphone with a flagship-grade performance, the Mi 11X is a great choice.

The Mi mobile is available in three different colors- Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Lunar White. Below mentioned are the Mi 11X smartphones with their starting EMIs currently available on the EMI Store:

1. Mi 11X (6GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,722

2. Mi 11X (8GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,805

3. Mi 11X Pro (8GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,250

4. Mi 11X Pro (8GB + 256GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,389

Customers from cities like Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata can buy the Mi mobile online on the EMI Store.

The best part about shopping online on the EMI Store is that customers can browse from a range of other (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/mi-mobile-phones-brand-store.html) Mi mobiles and get it on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. There are several additional perks like easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months and home delivery of all products within same day*.

