Great Manager Institute® raises strategic funds from angels

You would like to read
- Prasenjit Bhattacharya to lead Great Manager Institute® as its CEO
- PayU Finance continues to bolster senior leadership team, elevates Bhavik Kaul as Chief Product Officer
- Thirsty Crow launches Food & Drinks Delivery App in Mumbai, Pune; ropes in Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt as Brand Ambassador!
- To meet growing demand, AI Proptech company, Hipla raises pre-series A
- Hipla Technologies joins the Open Security & Safety Alliance
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): People management coaching and certification company Great Manager Institute® has raised 270,000 USD from well-known executive leaders Sanjay Mehta, Co-founder & Chairman of VCosmos and former MD of Teleperformance, Ajay Kaul, F & B veteran and former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks (Domino's Pizza), and Dr Suresh Surana, Founder of one of India's top accounting, tax, and consulting groups.
The funds are expected to contribute towards brand revamp and technology development of Great Manager Institute®, which has now positioned itself as the pathways for actualising potential of working professionals. Based out of Mumbai, the company is associated with more than 4,000 companies across India and has worked with more than 28,000 people managers and leaders.
"The investment comes from leaders who have demonstrated people leadership themselves and have played significant roles in transforming organizations through people leadership. We welcome them as shareholders, and we shall use their guidance and funds to deliver on our promise of a world class product from India," says Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Co-founder and CEO of Great Manager Institute® and Founder Director of Great Place to Work® India and Sri Lanka.
Founded by Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Dalreen Patrao, and Ashwin Srivastava in 2017, Great Manager Institute® has recently been in news for setting up its new advisory board and appointment of industry veteran Prasenjit Bhattacharya as its full time CEO.
Great Manager Institute® is also known for the (https://www.greatmanagerinstitute.com) Great People Manager Study, the largest study of its kind, that certifies and recognizes great people managers from across India. Winners are published in leading media publications such as Forbes India and honoured through books, articles and several brand building exercises.
The list for 2021 is expected to come out in the middle of January 2022. Great Manager Institute® has also completed a rebranding exercise, with a new logo and tagline that manifests its vision of equipping people managers with structured pathways to achieve their potential.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor