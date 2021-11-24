Great Place to Work® India and Monster.com - A partnership that will determine the future of workplace culture in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [ India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The voice of the nation is about to be amplified. Resolute in its vision of Making India a Great Place to Work For All™, Great Place to Work® India has embarked on a journey of articulating the current state of workplace culture across India. Partnering with the Institute in this bold move is Monster.com, the pioneer of digital recruitment and a leader in the corporate employment sphere.

Calling it the National Trust Index(c), the two organizations will be partnering to gather the voice of employees across India through Great Place to Work® India's proprietary framework and will be publishing the first research report - and India's first National Trust Index(c) - in early 2022.

In their pursuit of redefining workplace culture in India, the two organizations have also launched a one-of-a-kind initiative to help candidates find employers with great workplace cultures. Candidates would now be able to directly search for Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations on the Monster website. These organizations would also be given a Great Place to Work-Certified™ badge and will have a separate page on the Monster website with openings only from the Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies.

Commenting on the partnership, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, said, "We, at Monster are in perpetual pursuit to connect the right people to the right jobs. Even as we offer a wealth of talent on our platform for organizations to tap into, we are committed to ensuring that job seekers too have a transparent and holistic view into the company culture of their prospective employers. In keeping with this thought, we have partnered with Great Place to Work® India to highlight such organizations. We are also creating a comprehensive index that showcases the most trusted organizations and helps job seekers make informed career decisions."

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work® India said, "This initiative will give India a first-of-its-kind index on workplace culture. The National Trust Index(c) is a barometer that will directly impact decisions at all levels from across organizations to government and industry bodies, leading to a positive shift in the country's economy. Our vision is to make India a Great Place to Work For All™ and we are determined to ensure that every employee's voice matters and contributes towards the transformation the country will be witnessing. We are delighted to be partnering with Monster.com in this endeavor and reaching out to the employees across the country through this partnership."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

