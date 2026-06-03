PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: greytHR, India's most trusted full-suite HRMS for hire-to-retire solutions, today announced the launch of NAVOS -- an Agentic AI Assistant built directly into its HRMS platform. Serving over 34,000 organisations across 25+ countries, greytHR manages 3.2 million+ employees and processes over USD 23 billion in payroll annually across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. NAVOS is greytHR's Agentic AI Assistant -- a decisive step forward in what an HRMS is built to deliver. It brings agentic AI into the heart of HR operations, enabling teams to move from intent to action in a single, fluid experience. Executing actions, surfacing insights, and navigating HR complexity -- NAVOS makes all of it faster, smarter, and more intuitive than ever before.

NAVOS empowers users to act with intent -- executing everyday HR actions across Payroll, Core HR, Leave & Attendance, Performance Management, and Recruitment. Additionally it can instantly find employee records, workflows, department reports, and HR knowledge content. It moves users from "searching, checking, and calculating" to "asking, understanding, and acting." Across industries, HR operations are shaped by distinct workforce realities. These range from high-volume attendance musters in manufacturing to distributed teams in IT, seasonal workforce changes in retail to compliance-driven processes in BFSI. NAVOS enables organizations to take more direct control of these everyday HR moments -- from accessing and exporting attendance data, to initiating payroll processes, managing leave - and progressing performance cycles, -- all through an agentic AI assistant.

greytHR Navos brings greater consistency in execution across varied operational contexts, enabling a more responsive HR experience while allowing teams to stay focused on business priorities. Available across all paid greytHR plans, NAVOS is embedded within the platform and requires no additional setup or purchase -- making intelligent HR execution accessible to every greytHR customer from day one. This vision extends equally to how NAVOS is engineered -- where intelligence and accountability go hand in hand. "Agentic AI in HR is about putting the right intelligence, at the right moment, in the hands of the right people. NAVOS is engineered to do exactly that -- acting with precision, operating contextually within each organisation's unique permissions and workflows, and built on a foundation of security, accountability, and trust. With NAVOS, we are raising the standard for what responsible, high-performance AI in enterprise HR looks like -- and setting a new bar for the industry."

-- Krishna Prasad, Chief Product Officer, greytHR That principle of trust runs through every layer of NAVOS -- from how it executes actions to how it shapes the day-to-day experience of HR teams on the ground. "HR teams across thousands of organisations are doing increasingly complex, high-stakes work -- and they deserve a platform that matches that ambition. NAVOS turns intent into action -- instantly, accurately, and within the controls that our customers have built their operations around. We've now made greytHR a platform that actively works alongside HR teams, amplifying what they are already great at and giving them the speed and confidence to do even more using AI. With NAVOS, greytHR becomes not just a system you work on, but a platform that works with you."

-- Lokesh A Gupta, Senior Vice President, Product, greytHR With NAVOS, greytHR sets a new benchmark for what an HRMS can deliver -- an intelligent execution layer that actively drives HR performance, operational efficiency, and measurable business value at scale. As organisations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia navigate rapid growth and increasing workforce complexity, NAVOS gives greytHR customers a decisive advantage: an HR platform that does not just keep pace with the demands of modern business, but powers it forward. "The expectations placed on HR teams have fundamentally evolved. Business leaders today expect HR to operate as a true strategic function -- with the agility of operations and the depth of insight to back every decision. NAVOS is greytHR's commitment to that vision. By embedding agentic AI directly into the flow of HR we are giving teams the ability to act on HR intent in real time, within the governance structures their organisations depend on. This is what it means to build for the next era of HR -- and we are proud to bring AI to our

customers." -- Girish Rowjee, Co-founder & CEO, greytHR To know more about greytHR Navos, click here. About greytHR: greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 34,000 clients, managing 3.2 million+ employees across 25+ countries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)