VMPL New Delhi [India], January 27: At the BRICS CCI Youth & AI Policy Lab, official pre-event to the AI Impact Summit 2026, GrowQR introduced its Opportunity Studio - a city-level, outcome-driven hubs designed to strengthen skills readiness, trust in talent, and access to real opportunities at scale. The Youth & AI Policy Lab 2026 was held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, bringing together leaders from government, parliament, embassies, industry, and the innovation ecosystem to explore AI's role across education, healthcare, finance, ethics, and food security. The forum was addressed by Mr. S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha),Dr. BBL Madhukar, Co-Chairman & Director General, BRICS CCI, Mr. Harwansh Chawla Chairman BRIC CCI, Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh (Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI) and Mr. Sameep Shastri (Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI) ,Mr. Ruhail Ranjan, Treasurer, BRICS CCI & Hon'ble MLA, Islampur were the key dignitaries who attended the event. Industry participation included Mr. Vikram Malhotra, Director, Microsoft, Mr. Amit Gemini, CTO, The Press Trust of India, Ms. Mitali Narula Associate Director BharaGPT, Mr. Jayanth Kolia, Founder Convergence Catalyst , among other diplomats from various countries and ecosystem leaders. GrowQR's Opportunity Studio model is designed as a phygital "skill-to-opportunity" ecosystem - bringing together youth, professionals, gigpreneurs, mentors, institutions, and employers to translate capability into outcomes such as projects, internships, short gigs, and career pathways. First set of cities where Growqr Studio are launching in India are Vishakhapatnam, Delhi & Patna.

Bibin Babu, Founder, GrowQR, said: "Society's next leap will be defined by how well we convert potential into participation. AI gives us the chance to build a more capable and confident youth - where every individual's skill is visible, verifiable, and connected to meaningful work. Opportunity Studios are our way of grounding innovation in real communities, so growth is inclusive, outcomes are measurable, and talent becomes India's global advantage." The goal is to support a broader nation-building shift: moving India from a credential-first economy to a capability-first economy, where employability is strengthened through proof, readiness, and real opportunity access. GrowQR AI is an AI-driven, proof of skill platform where skills are verified, readiness is measurable, and opportunities are unlocked by a personalised AI agent and city-level Opportunity Studios for individuals, institutions, enterprises, and public agencies.

Pranav Prashar, Founder & CTO, GrowQR, added: "Technology becomes transformative only when it improves real lives. Our focus is to bridge the gap between skills and opportunities ,so students, professionals, and enterprises can participate in the AI economy with trust, speed, and clarity." GrowQR is inviting state administrations, colleges, enterprises, PSUs, and ecosystem partners to collaborate on city pilots through Opportunity Studios. GrowQR is also opening internship and early-career roles for candidates interested in building AI-driven products, community programs, and opportunity ecosystems. For more information, visit: https://growqr.ai/ , https://growqr.studio/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)