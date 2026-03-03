PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3: Grundfos, one of the world's leading companies in energy-efficient water solutions, today announced the launch of the Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre (GIEC) in Chennai, India. The Centre marks a major milestone in the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric transformation across the entire water ecosystem. An experience and demo hub showcasing the journey of water and Grundfos' intelligent solutions, to power a more sustainable India. Designed as an immersive, state-of-the-art demonstration of technology enabled water solutions, the GIEC brings to life the complete journey of water, from intake and treatment to distribution, industrial processing, cooling, wastewater transfer and reuse. It showcases how Grundfos' advanced pumps, digital solutions, smart controllers, and monitoring technologies drive efficiency, resilience and measurable sustainability impact across industries, buildings, utilities and homes.

A Strategic Experience Hub for India and the Region GIEC is built to serve as a dynamic platform for live demonstrations, application optimisation, customer engagements, solution mapping and industry wide knowledge exchange. By emulating real-world water flows across Industry, Commercial Buildings, Domestic Buildings, and Water Utility, the Centre enables visitors to see firsthand how intelligent solutions translate into reliability, cost efficiency and operational excellence. Visitors can also engage in an immersive experience across a diverse range of applications and needs, with the opportunity to explore and understand the full depth and range of sustainable solutions offered by Grundfos. This empowers them to optimise their energy and water footprint effectively, helping drive smarter, more sustainable operations across sectors. Positioned as a flagship capability centre for India, GIEC will support a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including end-users, OEMs, policymakers, consultants, contractors, facility managers, and sustainability leaders, helping them make informed, future-aligned decisions based on transparent performance insights.

"When innovation, sustainable design, and digital management converge, the impact is significant and meaningful. This approach is at the core of Grundfos' business, and through our Grundfos Intelligent Experience Centre (GIEC) at Chennai, we will be able to demonstrate our ability to play a defining role in India's transition towards smarter and more resilient water systems." -- Usha Subramaniam, Country President - India, Grundfos With India at the forefront of global industrial transformation, GIEC supports the nation's accelerating shift toward circularity, decarbonisation, water efficiency, and digitalisation. Built to facilitate collaboration, GIEC empowers industries to achieve more with less, reducing water waste, cutting energy consumption and ensuring system reliability through the deployment of intelligent, adaptive pumping solutions.

About Grundfos India Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd. (Grundfos India) is a 100% subsidiary of Grundfos - Denmark. A global leader in advanced pump solutions and a trendsetter in water technology, the company manufactures more than 16 million pump units annually. The company's main products include circulator pumps for heating and air-conditioning, as well as other centrifugal pumps for the industry, water supply, sewage, and dosing. The company contributes to global sustainability by pioneering technologies that improve the quality of life for people and care for the planet. Find out more: www.grundfos.com/in