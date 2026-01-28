NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Gullak, a digital gold savings platform, today announced the launch of India's first jeweller savings scheme marketplace, bringing leading jewellery brands onto a single digital platform. The marketplace currently features CaratLane, with two more large jewellers set to launch in the coming days, and 15-20 additional brands planned to be added over the course of the year as the platform scales. The launch marks a significant step in Gullak's vision to build the most comprehensive product ecosystem for gold lovers, one that supports every stage of a consumer's gold journey, from short-term gifting to long-term life goals.

Jewellery savings schemes have long been trusted by Indian consumers, but discovery has remained fragmented across individual brands, often requiring users to visit multiple stores or platforms to evaluate options. This has led to confusion around which scheme best fits a consumer's needs. Gullak's jeweller scheme marketplace brings these schemes onto a single digital platform, allowing users to discover multiple options side by side, choose how they save, and manage their jewellery savings seamlessly in one app. While this launch marks the first step, Gullak's ambition extends beyond aggregation. Over time, the company aims to build India's leading jeweller marketplace, bringing together trusted brands, co creating innovative products with jewellers and helping users consistently access the best value for money.

"Many users tell us that while gifting gold especially for anniversaries and other recurring milestones brings immense joy, the purchase often burns a hole in the pocket. Gullak's jeweller schemes are designed to solve this exact tension - helping users spread the cost of meaningful gifts over time, without compromising on quality or intent. The marketplace fits naturally into recurring use cases like anniversaries, where users redeem jewellery every year on the same date," said Manthan Shah, Co-founder of Gullak. Early traction has indicated strong demand for the marketplace. Given Gullak's highest concentration of serious Gold lovers, in just five days of launch, the platform has already surpassed volumes of several physical stores. Jewellers have seen strong engagement and high-quality customer demand through Gullak, with many users turning out to be first-time buyers for these brands and arriving with clear purchase intent.

"Jewellers are extremely happy with the scale & quality of customers coming through Gullak. Many of them are first-time buyers for these jewellers, and they come with a clear intent to purchase gold jewellery," said Manthan Shah. Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director, CaratLane, said, "CaratLane jewellery is about celebrating life's daily milestones. Our partnership with Gullak enables millions to plan and save for the pieces they aspire to own - making the journey to owning a natural diamond ring or tennis bracelet as seamless as the purchase itself." While this launch marks the first step, Gullak's ambition extends beyond aggregation. Over time, the company aims to build India's leading jeweller marketplace, bringing together trusted brands, co creating innovative products with jewellers and helping users consistently access the best value for money.

As more jewellers come onboard, Gullak envisions becoming the default destination for anyone planning to buy gold, whether for gifting, milestones, or legacy purchases - further strengthening its position as a leading platform for gold lovers in India. About Gullak Gullak is a Bengaluru-based digital savings and investment platform that automates micro-investments into 24K digital gold, making it easy for users to build wealth through small, regular contributions. The app allows users to set up savings via UPI autopay or round-ups on everyday spends, and accumulated gold can be redeemed as physical gold coins, jewellery through partner jewellers, or converted to cash. Founded in 2022 by Manthan Shah, Naimisha Rao and Dilip Jain, Gullak aims to democratise gold savings across India and has partnered with thousands of jewellery outlets to broaden redemption options while making gold planning accessible and seamless for millions of users.

