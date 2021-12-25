Gurjit Budwal's directorial music video 'Maahi Ve' turns out to be a visual spectacle

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI/PNN): Over the last few years, music has enhanced and has become a significant part of one's life. When we say music, there are many musical maestros whose works have proved to be pathbreaking. And one of India's popular rock bands, Agnee has yet again mesmerized the audience with the release of the track 'Maahi Ve'.
While the heart-wrenching track has turned out to be a highly emotional ballad, it is the storytelling of the song that has captivated everyone's attention. Helmed by promising director Gurjit Budwal, the music video was shot in Chandigarh.
Composed by Agnee and produced by the band's lead guitarist Koco, the vocals of Mohan Kannan make this music video a masterpiece. While every creative professional has contributed immensely, it is the captain of the ship, Gurjit Budwal, who has delivered an intense story through this music video. Not just the tunes, but the music video has turned out to be a visual spectacle that makes it a compelling watch. The ballad conveys different emotions of love, sadness, anger and grief.
The director, while speaking about the project, stated that he was excited to shoot the music video ever since he heard the lyrics and music. "The song instantly resonated with me, and I was sure to deliver a quintessential story that has all the elements audience could relate to", said Gurjit.
Apart from this, the powerful song also got to hear the cinematic orchestral arrangement going in sync with the story of the video. It would not be wrong to say that Gurjit Budwal has moulded the music video and has given a cinematic visual experience with his top-notch direction skills. One of the users on the internet called the music video an old school track bringing memories of the 2000s. That's what happens when powerful music and a strong storyline collide together.
On a parting note, director Gurjit Budwal is on cloud nine with the song getting much love from the audience. He said, "I am grateful that the track has a perfect blend of music and a story to tell. That's the magic of music videos. It conveys a story in less than 10 minutes with melodious tunes in the backdrop. I would love to do more meaningful music videos in the time to come." 'Maahi Ve' was released on December 10 on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.
