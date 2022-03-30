Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah's brand 'Cyforce' recognized as one of the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2022'

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/Picture N Kraft): In the second edition of Most Trusted Brands of India, Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah's brand 'Cyforce' was recognized as one of the Most Trusted Brands of India 2022 on the parameters of - Corporate Citizenship, Trust Quotient, Business Resilience, Innovative Thinking, Digital Transformation, Stakeholder Capitalism, Sustainability Measures.

Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah's brand 'Cyforce' has lived upto its values and brought to life the vision of a post-pandemic world in which the greater good is pursued. Its can-do-better spirit and innovative practices has driven its transition in most trying times, setting the stage for a better socio-economic order for all.

Gurmeetsingh Bhamrah says, "It is an honour to be recognised at the Most Trusted Brands of India. We as a brand strive to do better with each day, customer satisfaction is our paramount goal. We aim to deliver nothing less than the best to our loyal customers"

After the resounding success of the first edition of the Most Trusted Brands of India 2021, which saw brands like Bridgestone, Colgate-Palmolive, Crompton Greaves, IDFC First, Mahindra, Pepsi, Whatsapp, and many others take centre-stage, Team Marksmen along with its media partner ZEE Business hosted their 2nd edition of the mega initiative.

Most Trusted Brands of India 2022 promises to be an exclusive gathering of the brands they know and love, which celebrates their achievements over the past year and beyond, in addition to shining a light on what they mean for consumers at large, while highlighting insights and takeaways from their journey. They believe that the brand's achievements will serve as beacons guiding peers through this next normal.

