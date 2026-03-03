PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Marking a significant milestone in recognising librarians who work with children across India, H T Parekh Foundation (HTPF) - a Mumbai-based philanthropic foundation - hosted its inaugural Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards (HPLA) at the Hall of Harmony, Nehru Centre, recently. This first-of-its-kind, nationwide recognition celebrated individuals and organisations nurturing curiosity, imagination and a lifelong love for reading amongst children. - 3 librarians and 1 organisation were recognised out of 275 nominations from across India - The evening also witnessed an insightful Fireside Chat with Anant Goenka, ED, The Indian Express Group alongside Actor Tara Sharma Saluja and Author Ashwin Sanghi

Named in honour of the late Professor Harsha S. Parekh, as an ode to her and her enduring legacy in the field of library sciences, the HPLA reaffirms the belief that librarians are educators in their own right, shaping young minds by going far beyond their conventional roles. The event witnessed Deepak S. Parekh (Chairman, H T Parekh Foundation and Former Chairman, HDFC Ltd), Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Group), Tara Sharma Saluja (Actor & Producer), Ashwin Sanghi (Author) in attendance, along with family members, colleagues and friends of late Harsha S. Parekh, and several education organisations working with the Foundation.

Talking about its significance, Ziaa Lalkaka, Executive Director and CEO of H T Parekh Foundation, said, "Over the past four years, our work with organisations in this area, has reinforced our understanding of how essential librarians are in nurturing young readers and building a lifelong relationship for them with books. The inaugural edition of the Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards takes our commitment a step further, by formally honouring and celebrating librarians for the quiet changemakers they are. I congratulate all the winners this year, as we look forward to instituting this into an annual award ceremony." The awards drew 275 nominations from across India. It comprised 153 school librarians, 52 community librarians, and 70 organisations across 16 states, out of which the following winners were selected:

- School Librarian : Jai Shekhar, teacher-cum-librarian at the government Primary School Dharampur, Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. - Community Librarian : Saba Khan, founder of the Savitribai Phule Fatima Sheikh Library, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. - Organisation Championing Library Work : Organisation for Early Literacy Promotion (OELP) - a society founded in 2008 dedicated to building school and community libraries in rural India. - A Special Mention for School Librarian Vidya Devi, a full-time librarian at Kamala Nimbkar Balbhavan, Phaltan, Maharashtra, being run under the State Board. The jury panel included: Chairperson, Jane Helen Sahi (Educator & Author), Prachi Kalra (Associate Professor at Gargi College, University of Delhi), Thejaswai Shivanand (Curator & Library Educator, Champaca Bookstore in Bengaluru), and S.L. Faisal (Award-winning Librarian & Educator - Kendriya Vidyalaya Network).

Alongside felicitation, the event also featured a curated Fireside Chat, where Anant Goenka was in conversation with Tara Sharma Saluja and Ashwin Sanghi. The guests reflected on how reading practices have evolved across generations, the future of children's literature, and the emergence of diverse reading formats that make today's reading culture more inclusive. Anant Goenka mentioned, "What we are celebrating today is humanity's fight with the algorithm. In fact the sale of books in Nordic countries is actually going up, indicating a huge counterculture trend." Tara Sharma Saluja added, "I personally love the touch and feel of a physical book. While most of us are privileged to have book collections at home, what really moved me about today's event is how it celebrates the unknown faces of many librarians across India who are bringing their love for books to children who may not have easy access. And that, I think, is just incredible."

Ashwin Sanghi said, "Even though I was educated and grew up in a business family, it was my 'nana' who was the first librarian in my life. He would send me a book every week, and I would read it and write him a letter explaining why I liked or disliked it. I think we must ensure that the next generation builds on this culture of reading, whilst also accepting that it could be in a very different medium or format." Why Librarians? Promoting a joyful and sustained reading culture among children is a key strategic focus for H T Parekh Foundation. The Foundation's special initiative, Doorbeen, aims to enrich children's lives through the transformative power of reading. Doorbeen's work focuses on building and strengthening children's libraries, promoting quality regional-language literature, and supporting the professional development of library practitioners. Through close engagement with organisations and individuals in this space, HTPF has developed a deep understanding of the pivotal role librarians play.

Despite their critical role, many librarians work in resource-constrained settings, often with limited recognition and support. Doorbeen has already begun addressing this through training, and creation of professional development opportunities. The Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards take this commitment a step further; by formally honouring and celebrating librarians as the quiet changemakers they are. About H T Parekh Foundation The H T Parekh Foundation (HTPF) was established in 2012 to commemorate the birth centenary of the Founder Chairman of erstwhile HDFC Limited, Mr H T Parekh. Since 1 July 2023, the Foundation operates as an independent, domestic philanthropy. The Foundation has philanthropic initiatives comprising a flagship programme, ReVIVE, that addresses urban climate change, a children's literature & reading programme 'Doorbeen' and a portfolio of high impact, multi-sector initiatives that demonstrate eco-system level influence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924439/Harsha_Parekh_Librarian_Awards.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)