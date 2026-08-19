VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: HackersEra, India's leading automotive cybersecurity firm, today announced its collaboration with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the country's leading automobile manufacturer, on the recently launched Sierra.ev, delivering comprehensive cybersecurity assurance aligned with AIS-189 vehicle type approval requirements for the premium electric SUV. As part of the engagement, HackersEra executed exhaustive cybersecurity testing at both the vehicle and individual ECU levels for the Sierra.ev. The team coordinated closely with Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers to align mitigation strategies, close security gaps, and ensure consistent implementation of cybersecurity controls throughout the supply chain. Structured risk treatment and validation testing were performed to verify that every identified risk was addressed with appropriate technical and process controls, positioning the Sierra.ev for AIS-189 cybersecurity vehicle type approval.

This end-to-end approach ensures that the Sierra.ev's security architecture meets India's mandatory regulatory standards while maintaining the performance and reliability expected of a premium electric SUV. Speaking about the collaboration, Sven Patuschka, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said "Trust is becoming a defining factor in the adoption of connected and software-defined vehicles. At Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, we see cybersecurity as a core engineering responsibility that must be embedded into every stage of vehicle development. Our partnership with HackersEra further strengthens this approach, and the Sierra.ev stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering secure, connected, and future-ready mobility solutions."

"Achieving AIS-189 type approval is not merely a regulatory milestone--it is a commitment to every customer who steps into the vehicle," said Vikash Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of HackersEra. "Our work with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. on the Sierra.ev, from rigorous vehicle and ECU testing to deep supplier coordination and disciplined risk treatment, reflects how Indian OEMs are setting new benchmarks in building secure, trustworthy mobility." The integrated cybersecurity measures strengthen the Sierra.ev's connected architecture, mitigate risks across the vehicle lifecycle, and reinforces TMPV's' leadership in delivering safety-first, regulation-ready electric vehicles for the Indian market. About HackersEra Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pune, HackersEra is India's first dedicated automotive cybersecurity company, partnering with OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers across the full vehicle V-cycle -- secure-by-design ECUs and gateways, threat analysis (TARA) and intrusion detection, vehicle and ECU penetration testing, fleet-scale Vehicle Security Operations (VSOC), and end-to-end homologation support for UN R155/R156, India's AIS-189/AIS-190, ISO/SAE 21434, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

HackersEra operates an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 testing laboratory scoped for the cybersecurity of passenger and commercial vehicles, and is certified to ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 -- giving OEM a governed, audit-ready partner from design through type approval. The company serves clients across India, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd): Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R & D capabilities.

*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025. Media Contact Information: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / pvcomms@tatamotors.com To know more, please visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/; also follow us on X: https://x.com/tatamotors_cars/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)