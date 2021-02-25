Haptik announces launch of Buzzo: Voice Assistant for eCommerce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced the launch of its new product - Buzzo, an AI-powered voice assistant to improve the digital shopping experience.

With Buzzo, Haptik brings the simplicity of an in-store assisted experience to apps and websites, navigating through the variety of product choices using a voice enabled interface.

In the post pandemic era, e-commerce sales have grown by 7-8 per cent in India (as stated by Forrester Research) and digital is now the default way of shopping for most millennials. However, searching through long product catalogs and finding the most suitable products continues to remain a cumbersome experience. According to Statistica, 61 per cent people feel that search and navigation and the subsequent ease of finding products is one of the most important factors of the online shopping experience.

Buzzo uses Haptik's cutting edge NLU combined with product meta data such as filters, reviews, pricing, tags, etc. to understand a user's requirements spoken in colloquial language and provide recommendations similar to an in store sales agent. The AI assistant also knows how to nudge relevant upsells & cross sells within the natural flow of an interaction, add multiple items to cart in a single voice command and overall make the checkout process 3x faster than the traditional menu driven interface.

Buzzo's first implementation is in JioMart - one of India's largest e-grocery platforms. Over a million end customers have used the AI assistant already with a 50 per cent increase in conversion rate from browsing to purchase.

"Voice search has shown a lot of promise but has been limited in its ability to really drive transactions," said Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder & CEO of Haptik. "The primary reason for this is the lack of domain expertise in the AI models along with a natural UX workflow. With Buzzo, we have taken close to a year to perfect this experience through multiple iterations. The initial results we are seeing with JioMart are extremely promising, and we are excited to take this product to other brands globally."

Buzzo is now generally available for e-commerce brands across shopping categories, including grocery, electronics, apparel, beauty, furniture and more. Earlier this year, Haptik also launched another voice solution with Conversational IVR, enabling better customer experience and automation within the contact center.

