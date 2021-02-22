Hapusa - A slice of the Himalayas reaches Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hapusa, the world's First Himalayan Dry Gin, is now in Bengaluru. Launched in 2018, Hapusa is a product of Nao Spirits and Beverages, a spirits company that propelled the Indian gin market into the global gin universe by producing the country's first craft Gin brands.

Hapusa, distilled with foraged Himalayan Juniper and locally sourced botanicals comes to the garden city after being wildly successful in Goa and Maharashtra. The premium gin has been a great success globally, especially in countries such as the UK, Singapore, Norway, Italy, Germany, Austria, Hungary among others.

Hapusa is Sanskrit for juniper. The untamed flavour and aroma of the juniper triumphs in the gin and is further complemented by other indigenous botanicals such as the gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond and coriander seeds. Found near the snow line in the Himalayas, the elusive Juniper Berries provide a beautiful structure to the gin while the turmeric and the delectable raw mango make Hapusa, a unique contemporary gin.

It is a sipping Gin that can be enjoyed all by itself straight from the freezer at "mountain temperature" or as part of classics spirit-forward cocktails like the Martini or the Negroni.

The homegrown spirits company has been spearheading the resurgence of the premium Gin category in India under the aegis of three young individuals - Anand Virmani, Aparajita Ninan and Abhinav Rajput.

"We have long been waiting to introduce Hapusa to the proud Gin-drinking community of Bangalore. It is a city with one of the most vibrant bar scenes in the country and we are looking forward to seeing Hapusa bottles find their place in that landscape," said Anand Virmani, CEO and Distiller at Nao Spirits & Beverages.

With a state-of-the-art distillery in Goa this start-up is always innovating with its products and activations to help build a craft community and culture from scratch. In the coming 12 months the company hopes to further strengthen its position as market leader in the craft gin segment.

Nao Spirits aims to create craft spirits from India for India, and the rest of the world. It is the first Indian Company to be a part of the Gin Guild - the official global body of Gin makers.

