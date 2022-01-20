HarperCollins Publishers India is proud to announce 'The Great Tech Game- Shaping Geopolitics and the Destinies of Nations' by Anirudh Suri

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Publishing February 2022 Now available for Pre-Order: (https://amzn.to/32btaX1)

'A thoughtful analysis of the technology battles that got us to today--and where they might take us tomorrow.'

Adam Grant, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Think Again and host of the TED podcast, WorkLife

'An inspiring read that describes growth as a complex phenomenon'

- K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India

'Anirudh Suri has given us a jargon-free and accessible book dealing with an issue that will determine our future.'

- Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Advisor, author of India and Asian Geopolitics

'The scope of the narrative is comprehensive and multi-disciplinary, encompasses historical, global and social perspectives, geopolitics, international dynamics...'

- S.D. Shibulal, Co-Founder, Infosys

'Anirudh Suri makes sense of the multiple emerging fault lines between the citizen, corporation, society, state, and the global system.'

- C. Raja Mohan, Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore

'As the book rightly argues, it is critical that women have the opportunity to compete in the Great Tech Game as players on an equal footing.'

- Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms

Anirudh Suri says: "Growing up, our daily lives were replete with the signs of the influence of history, trade and geopolitics, yet we rarely paid much attention to them. Today, the signs of the influence of technology are all around us, yet most of us do not grasp the scale and gravity of its impact. A broad macro view of how technology is transforming our world is absent. With inputs from many strategic thinkers from around the world, I have attempted to piece together the larger story of how technology is shaping our destinies. I hope this book will spark the right set of conversations about the 'Great Tech Game' that is underway, and how we can adapt to it and succeed."

Swati Chopra, Executive Editor, HarperCollins says: "The Great Tech Game is a unique book for today's world because it not only examines how technology is increasingly shaping our reality, it also describes in detail its geopolitical implications and the resultant impact on economies globally. Anirudh Suri provides a sharply delineated insight into what the Great Games of the immediate future are going to be, and what India should do to not only remain in the game but also play it to its own advantage."

About the book:

After agriculture, trade, industrialization, colonization and capitalism, technology is, arguably the next big shaper of geopolitics in the world. Technology is increasingly a major determinant of the destiny of nations today and is creating a new set of winners and losers on the global stage. It is shaping geopolitics, and renewing international competition for technological leadership between social, economic and political systems.

In The Great Tech Game, the author provides a coherent framework outlining the key drivers that will determine the ability of a nation to succeed in this technology-dominant era. He lays out a roadmap for how any country must develop its own strategic plan for success. Leaders must develop a new set of capabilities to understand and take advantage of these trends, and create enabling environments for their nations to not be left behind. A particularly challenging aspect will be the ability of countries to define and manage the roles of state and non-state actors in a global race for technological leadership and success.

The book goes on to evaluate whether digital colonialism is an inevitable reality, or whether new frameworks will emerge to govern relationships between technology-rich and technology-poor nations. Will we live in a world marked by greater digital cooperation with globally accepted standards, or a digital Berlin Wall and increasing nationalization? Clearly, the institutional frameworks of global governance will need to be envisioned afresh as new equations emerge on the global stage of nations.

About the Author:

Anirudh Suri is a technology venture capitalist and entrepreneur, and has formerly been a policy advisor and a management consultant. He is the Managing Partner at India Internet Fund, a technology-focused venture capital fund based in India and the U.S. Previously, he has worked with the Government of India in Delhi, McKinsey and Company in New York, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC, and Goldman Sachs in London.

A graduate of the Wharton School and Harvard Kennedy School, he has written extensively on foreign policy, geo-politics, national security, technology and entrepreneurship in publications such as the Indian Express, The Seminar, Hindustan Times, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, and Asia Times. He has served as a Director on the Board of the Harvard Alumni Association and was named a Goldman Sachs Global Leader. Twitter @AnirudhSuri.'

