Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates oxygen plant installed by Ebro India in Karnal

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the PSA oxygen plant worth Rs 50 Lakhs installed by Ebro India during tough COVID times at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in Karnal.

This was followed by a felicitation ceremony where the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Ebro India of recognizing and awarding the top twenty girl performers of 10th standard with a memento, certificate, and Rs. 21,000 prize monies as part of 'Kalpana Chawla Awards'. A certificate cum memento was also distributed to the principals of the schools where the students belong. This award is in the memory of Kalpana Chawla and is inspired by the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" mission of the government launched in 2015. Peter Walker, Managing Director, Ebro India, Yash Pal Singh - Head HR, Puneet Kapoor - Head of Marketing & Chloe - Sustainability Executive were also present at the occasion.

Applauding the efforts by Ebro India, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "This oxygen plant will help people get better medical infrastructure and reduce the scarcity of Oxygen. It feels good to felicitate and distribute the cheques of 'Kalpana Chawla Awards' to the top 20 girl students. These bright girls will make a great career and uplift the country's name. The funds provided by Ebro India will surely motivate other students of the state."

Chief Minister, Manohar Lal invocated the girl students to keep up the good performance and blessed them for a bright future. Also, he thanked Peter Walker for the CSR initiatives done by Ebro India.

Present at the occasion, Peter Walker, Managing Director, Ebro India said,"Five years back we thought of kick-starting a drive to encourage girl children to follow their dreams and give them reward and recognition for not only pursuing education but also take inspiration from the astronaut Kalpana Chawla to illustrate that any dream can come true. 'Kalpana Chawla Awards' exemplifies the importance of raising, educating, and empowering the girl child to achieve more in every sphere of life. Since we operate out of Karnal, we have been committed to making a difference in improving the gender ratio in Haryana since the start. I would like to thank the government for providing us a platform to achieve our goals and congratulate all the girl students for their continued determination."

In 2016, Ebro India started with ten girls and then raised it to 20 in the third year. A total of 80 girl students have been awarded so far through this initiative.

Ebro India is the Indian branch of Ebro Foods International Group, the global leader in rice production and second worldwide in the fresh and dry pasta sectors present in all 5 continents. The Group continues to have an ambitious growth plan and has recently acquired Tilda Basmati, a leading brand in the UK and present in 50 countries including India, to further strengthen our leadership in the branded rice category.

