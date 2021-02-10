Havells enters electric skincare segment; launches Havells Skincare Essential ahead of Valentine's Day

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With Valentine's Day approaching, Havells India Limited - a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company today announced its entry into the electric skincare segment with the launch of Skincare Essential Range to offer a superior and personalised grooming experience.

The newly launched products include a complete range - Nail Shiner, Callus Remover, Facial Hair Shaver, Pore Cleanser, Facial Cleanser to Multi-Purpose Skincare device to meet growing customer demands towards easy-to-use and cost-effective DIY tools.

Designed to disrupt the electric skincare segment, the products will be available across all retail and direct channels for Havells India, priced between Rs 1,495 to Rs 9,995. The range consists of seven products developed entirely at Havells' in-house design centre and R & D facility.

Announcing Havells' entry into the segment, Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, "Backed by extensive consumer research and understanding of the current market demand for self-care products, we are pleased to introduce our premium and advanced range of electric skin care products. This marks Havells' entry into the electric skincare segment with an aim to target a 25 per cent market share for the segment in the next 2-3 years. Designed to cater to the specific personal grooming needs of the consumers, the range has been developed to offer a comfortable and professional at-home grooming experience to our customers.

He further added "The pandemic outbreak forcing us to stay indoors have made DIY grooming tools essential. The newest range of electric skin care products will be able to meet personalized grooming needs to replicate a salon-like experience at-home. Havells being one of the leading players in the grooming segment aims to address the growing demand for self-care products in the new normal. We are confident that Havells Skincare Essentials will enjoy similar success in our target markets as we have witnessed with the previous grooming products."

All products come with two years warranty. Let us have a quick look at the product range:

Havells Mini Facial Shaver FD5000: Specially designed to remove facial hair from the sensitive skin of the face, this compact and small facial shaver is very convenient to use and carry. Designed for both wet and dry usage, it ensures a seamless hair removal experience at home, in and out of the shower. This dual-track rotary shaver operates on an AA battery and gives a smooth and easy shaving. Besides, its detachable waterproof cutter head ensures smooth hair removal while its mirror in the cap allows you to use it anywhere you like.

Price: Rs 1,495

Havells Nail Shiner NP2001: Buff away the harsh edges and get professional-looking nails easily at home. It comes with a roller to smooth out harsh edges, giving you perfect, well-shaped nails instantly. It gently buffs away minor ridges, spots, and discoloration. The rechargeable nail shiner also comes with a micro-USB charging port that provides 60 minutes of cordless use after 180 minutes of full charge.

Price: INR 1,595

Havells Rechargeable Callus Remover CR4001: Get rid of cracked heels in seconds with an easy pedicure at home. This callus remover helps you remove dead heels with absolute ease and perfection. The rechargeable roller gives 60 minutes of run time after 90 minutes of full charge. The roller head exfoliates the skin gently to remove rough and hard skin in seconds.

Price: INR 1,995

Havells Multi-Purpose Facial Hair Remover FD5002: This all-in-one grooming solution removes unwanted hair from the eyebrow, nose and ear with absolute ease. The touch-sensitive personal trimmer also comes with a rotary system that can efficiently trim nose hair within a minute. Featuring a slim and portable design, the device can be carried easily for a touch-up anytime, anywhere. The trimmer is moisture resistant and offers 90 minutes of run time after 8 hours of charging.

Price: Rs 2,195

Havells Pore Cleanser SC5060: This powerful pore cleanser device offers a painless and deep clean experience on blackhead, grease, dust, cosmetic residue, etc. With improved strong suction and deeper cleaning features, it can also be used on rough and wrinkled skin areas of the face, on the body and elbows for effective results. Being rechargeable and compact, the device is also easy to carry along while on your travel.

Price: Rs 3,495

Havells Multi-function Skincare Device SC5065: This all-in-one beauty machine designed for daily face therapy offers tailored usage including skin rejuvenation, skin toning, face lifting, wrinkle removal, anti-aging, pre size reduction, skin elasticity, etc. Featuring a slim and portable design, the multi-functional device can be carried easily for a touch-up anytime, anywhere. With enhanced features like LCD display and ION Function, this rechargeable device offers 60 minutes of runtime after 1 hour of charging.

Price: Rs 4,795

Havells Facial Cleanser SC5070: Whether for daily cleansing routine or deeper exfoliation, this premium facial cleanser comes with unique six operation modes for effective exfoliation of dead skin cells. In addition, the device is water-resistant to allow usage during a shower and moist conditions. The device also features smart alerts to assist usage while cleaning. To ensure uninterrupted cleaning, the rechargeable device offers 30 minutes of runtime after three hours of charging.

Price: Rs 9,995

