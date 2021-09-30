HBW News announces winners of Global Achievers Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/Heylin Spark): HBW News, an international digital media platform announced the winners of 'Global Achievers Awards 2021.'

The awards are an initiative to recognize and honor the most promising visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs in multiple sectors.

With this esteemed award, it aims to honor the stellars of Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Aviation, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Legal, NGOs, Magazines, Entertainment, FMCG, Finance, Portals, Consultancy, and E-Commerce.

The Global Achievers Awards 2021 received more than 3000 nominations. It was a difficult call for the jury members to shortlist the winners as all the nominees had a successful track record in their respective fields.

However, factors such as qualifications, achievements, USP of the products/services, and impact on society helped the respected jury members to finalize the winners. The team congratulates and salutes the below winners:

Winners list - The Global Achievers Awards 2021

Barack Obama, for achievement in Politics, Peace and Governance

Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon for achievement in eCommerce sector for Best Ecommerce Company

Cristiano Ronaldo, for his exemplary contribution to sports

Deepika Padukone for her achievement in the film industry for Best Actress in Bollywood

Byju Raveendran, Founder of Byju's for achievement in the Edtech sector

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO for achievement in the Hospitality sector

Bhavesh Agarwal, Cofounder of Ola Cabs for achievement in the travel industry

Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaj, ISKCON GBC & BBT Trustee of ISKCON Dwarka for achievement in Spiritualism and Religious leadership

Rakesh Kumar, CEO of Zebrs.com for achievement in the E-commerce sector

Rimple Sharma, Founder of LA JOIE DE VIVRE - The Joy Of Living for achievement in Corporate Leadership Training

Preeti Ranjit Dayanandan, for achievement in Chocolate Manufacturing

Dr. PurvaJingar, the Founder of Amara by Dr.Purva for achievement in the Skin and Hair Care segment for Best Skin and Haircare Clinic

Mani Gyanendra Goel, Spiritual healer, author, artist, life coach, motivational leader for achievement in Alternative Wellness and Coaching for Best Spiritual Healer, Life Coach, and Motivational Speaker

Brandniti for achievement in the advertising and media industry for Best Branding & Marketing Agency

TanujLalchandani, the owner of Tanujastroseer for achievement in Astrology for Best Astrologer

Vijesh Vijayan, the Head Brand Management of Sunpure by MK Agrotech Pvt Ltd for achievement in the Brand Management sector

Akhil Tewari, the Director of School Toppers for achievement in JEE NEET and CBSE ICSE Coaching for Best Emerging JEE NEET Coaching Institute and Best Emerging CBSE ICSE Coaching Institute

Rakesh Pratyush Gupta, the Founder & Director of Score Easy Mathematics for Teaching for Best mathematics teacher

Ishita Singh, the Managing Director of Anhad for achievement in the Fashion and Home Industry

A Dot in The Sky, a postrock-ambient band for achievement in the music industry for Best Emerging Music Band

Abhishek Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Gupta power infrastructure limited for achievement in the power infrastructure sector

ShiwaniSokhey, the Producer & Director of SS productions by ShiwaniSokhey Productions for the Film and Entertainment Industry

Aakash Jugraj, the CEO of Shivaksh Media Group for achievement in News Media Broadcasting for Best Media Intelligence Expert

Dr. M S Saravana Kumar, Director of Tots heal Indian Institute for achievement in Pediatric Healthcare

Pushpinder Ahluwalia, Managing Director of Dolphin Educon Centre Pvt Ltd for achievement in Study Abroad field for Best Study Abroad Consultant

Chintan Vasani, Founder Partner of Wisebiz Realty for achievement in Real estate for Best Real Estate Market Research and Planning Company

Pooja Aggarwal, Founder of Ruhhette for achievement in Jewellery and Accessories Industry

Fortune Symbology Research Center for achievement in Spiritualism (Vaastu)

Varsha Narayanan, Founder- Director, and Consultant Family medicine and Holistic Health of Dr. Varsha's Health Solutions for achievement inHealthcare

Nagendra K, Founder of Bizvant Mysore for achievement in IT sector

Syed Ali Umar, Co-Founder of Legato Foods (Cafe Legato) for achievement in the Food industry

Pravin Patil, Managing Director of Success Belief Academic Services LLP for achievement in Life Coaching

Rajan Arya, CEO of countryroof.com for achievement in the Real Estate sector

Sameer Sachdeva, CEO of Spaceport India Foundation for achievement in Space Technology

Pradeep Pandey, Founder & CMO of Control Space Global for achievement in Retail and Technology

Dr. B G Patil, Director of Success Belief Academic Services LLP for achievement in Mind Power Training

Niranjan Mudholkar, for achievement in literature for best debut novel The Kingdom of God

Priya Shah, CEO of Priya Shah The Matchmaker for achievement in the Matchmaking service sector for Best Wedding Matchmaker

Pushkar Shukla, Founder of Exclusiva for achievement for Manufacturing modern affordable luxurious sarees.

Amarnath Singh, Director/Founder of Vision Trade India innovation Pvt Ltd for achievement in B2B Marketing

Saleem Khan, Little India foundation NGO for exemplary work in Social Service

Shailendra Singh, Vice President( International Business Development) of Gupta power infrastructure limited for achievement in the Power infrastructure industry

Harsimar Chawla, Little India foundation for working enormously in Women Empowerment

Shhama V Soni, CFO & Director of S Sony & Company Pvt. Ltd for Proven excellence over 55+yrs in plumbing and fire fighting solution

Saubhagya Vardhan, Managing Director of Oikoshreem Infratech for achievement in Real estate for Best Real estate consultancy company

Safir Anand, Senior Partner & Head of Trademarks, Contractual and Commercial IP of Anand and Anand for achievement in the Legal industry

Pushkar & Akansha Kanwal Shukla, Founder of Beatitude for Manufacturing Quality Sarees of Global standards

Arjun Kedia, MD & Owner of Ramnath Omkarmal Doors and Panels for achievement in Doors And Panels Manufacturing

HBW News takes pride in announcing the winners of 'The Global Achievers Awards 2021'. Being an international digital media platform, HBW News keeps the viewers refreshed with news across business, sports, healthcare, lifestyle, entertainment, technology, travel, hospitality, and other significant sectors.

It introduced 'The Global Achievers Awards 2021' to encourage leaders and innovators to ideate and offer the best to the consumers.

