HCL Technologies wins the National CSR Award for its urban poverty alleviation program

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has won the prestigious National CSR Award 2020 instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The award recognizes the path-breaking work by the HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of HCL Technologies, toward equitable and sustainable development of communities living below the poverty line in urban slums.

Slum area development has been identified as a national priority by the Government of India. HCL Foundation's flagship program, HCL Uday, provides comprehensive support to underprivileged people, including migrant workers and working children, living in urban slums and on the streets. It provides access to education for children, skill development for gainful employment, primary healthcare and sanitation services, clean water sources and more to enable equitable development of these communities. So far, the program has impacted over 560,000 recipients across 11 Indian cities.

"HCL Technologies is deeply committed to serving local communities and contributing to inclusive growth and social development across the geographies we operate in. With an investment of over INR 900 crores to date, the HCL Foundation has created one of the largest CSR footprints in India and impacted over 3.7 million people with multiple interventions across urban and rural areas. We thank the Government of India for this recognition. It is a big source of encouragement for us to double down on our efforts to continue transforming communities and build an equitable and sustainable planet," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies.

Started in 2012 as a volunteer-driven initiative, HCL Uday was structured and formally launched in 2016. It was conceptualized as a continuous ongoing program with various interventions and initiatives running on-ground. HCL Foundation's belief in the power of communities to lift themselves out of poverty and lead a life of dignity and self-respect lies at the heart of HCL Uday. Echoed across all interventions under Uday, this spirit sets the community on the path of resilience and success. HCL employee engagement and participation is a key lever that spans all programs. For more details, visit (https://www.hclfoundation.org/hcl-uday).

"We take pride in the impact our programs have made on the ground. HCL Uday is our effort to provide a life of dignity and self-respect to the urban poor. It's a privilege that our efforts have got recognized under the category of national priority. This is yet another validation of HCL Foundation's vision to contribute to national and international development goals. Congratulations to our teams and partners involved with this project," added Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President & Director, HCL Foundation.

The annual National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, recognize companies that have positively impacted society through their innovative and sustainable CSR initiatives. These awards are the apex national level recognition by the Government of India.

