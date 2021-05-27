Health Basix partners with schools to bring quality healthcare to kids

You would like to read
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Health Basix, a data-driven digital kids healthcare platform, announced the launch of its partnership with several schools in the Coimbatore district, to provide free remote health services to 60,000 students and their families through its app.
The program, kicking off on June 1st will give students, teachers, and families free access to Health Basix's healthcare offerings, ensuring they have the opportunity to utilize vital virtual care.
Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, families across the country are still struggling to find access to healthcare for their children. As parents are busy struggling to keep up with the demands of work, caring for the child increases the stress already brought on by a global pandemic. Health Basix (https://www.healthbasix.in) will relieve the burden of managing a child's health by having reliable and accurate virtual care immediately available for K-12 students, their parents, and caregivers, so that students receive the right medical attention they need, at the right time whether in school or at home.
"The health and safety of our students is our top priority," said Dharma Subramaniam, Correspondent of Maharishi Vidya Mandir. "We are excited to partner with Health Basix to bring respite to frustrated parents and allow a more cohesive flow to manage healthcare as the children learn online."
"During this COVID-19 second wave, I've seen firsthand more children being affected and the lack of access to high quality and immediate healthcare has impacted families significantly," said Dr Shobi Anandi, a leading paediatrician in Coimbatore.
All families will be able to use Health Basix's remote primary care solution for adults and children. If students aren't feeling well, parents can input their child's symptoms to help with assessments and can then connect with a doctor online, if needed, who can provide treatment options, prescriptions, and clear next steps. In addition to free doctor consultation, registered parents will be able to access privileged pricing across different health services in their city.
"We plan to set-up over 100 in-school clinics as the schools reopen to take pediatric healthcare to the place where children spend most of their time. We are transforming not only how families access their health information but also how schools are being transformed to the epicenter of Pediatric health delivery. Our vision is to reach every student in India enabling them with access to quality healthcare services," said Swathy Rohit, Founder of Health Basix.
"The app provides great guidance at home for us parents before having to go to a hospital," said Meghala. Hundreds of parents like her have accessed doctors through Health Basix over the past week as the limited rollout of the app happened a week ago.
