HT Syndication Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: As India's healthcare sector transitions from rapid expansion to operational maturity, the upcoming Healthcare Leadership Forum (HLF) 2026 will convene the country's leading healthcare operators, investors and innovators for focused discussions on sustainable growth, governance discipline and long-term value creation. Curated by Medium Healthcare Consulting and Indium Capital Advisors, the invite-only forum will be held on 24 February 2026 at The St. Regis Mumbai. The gathering will bring together over 150 founders, CXOs from multispecialty and single-specialty hospital networks, diagnostics leaders, MedTech innovators and senior private equity representatives. Positioned as a closed-door leadership platform, HLF 2026 is designed to facilitate candid, working discussions rather than high-level industry presentations. The forum aims to address structural shifts shaping India's healthcare ecosystem as the sector moves from expansion-led growth to disciplined sustainability.

Over the last decade, Indian healthcare has witnessed significant consolidation, capital inflow and geographic expansion. However, as organisations scale, leaders are increasingly navigating complex operational realities - slower returns despite expansion, rising cost pressures, pricing constraints, governance complexities across large networks, capital allocation discipline, clinical talent shortages and margin compression driven by competitive intensity. This edition of the Forum places emphasis on translating scale into sustainable margin creation, strengthening clinical standardisation, improving capital efficiency and bridging the dialogue gap between investors and operators. It also reflects the growing scrutiny on governance readiness and long-term value metrics as healthcare businesses mature. The forum will also deliberate on sustainable regional expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets - often referred to as "Bharat Expansion 2.0" - focusing on affordability, viability, scalable operating models and infrastructure realities. Another key area of attention will be India's MedTech evolution, with conversations centred around the country's ambition to move from importer to globally competitive innovator.

Commenting ahead of the Forum, Mr. Ratan Jalan, Managing Director, Medium Healthcare Consulting, said "Indian healthcare is entering a defining phase where scale alone is no longer the differentiator. The sector now needs sharper capital discipline, stronger governance frameworks and greater clinical standardisation to deliver sustainable outcomes. The Healthcare Leadership Forum has been designed as a candid platform where operators and investors can engage in honest, data-driven conversations about value creation and long-term resilience. Our objective is to strengthen alignment across the ecosystem and contribute to building globally competitive healthcare institutions from India." Adding to this, Mr. Nitish Agrawal, Founder & Managing Director, Indium Capital Advisors, said "As the healthcare sector matures, capital is becoming more selective and value-focused. Investors today are looking beyond expansion metrics to governance depth, execution capability and long-term sustainability of margins. The Healthcare Leadership Forum provides a much-needed platform for meaningful dialogue between operators and capital providers. Strengthening this alignment is critical to ensuring that growth in Indian healthcare translates into durable and globally competitive value creation."

The Forum is expected to deepen capital-operator alignment, identify emerging signals across hospitals, diagnostics and MedTech, and set the tone for more transparent, execution-led leadership conversations. HLF is envisioned as a recurring strategic platform aimed at strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem through sustained collaboration and shared learning. About Medium Healthcare Consulting Medium Healthcare Consulting is a specialised healthcare advisory firm focused on supporting healthcare organisations across strategy, operations, growth planning and transformation initiatives. The firm works closely with hospitals, healthcare platforms, investors and emerging healthcare businesses to drive sustainable growth, operational excellence and long-term value creation across the healthcare ecosystem. About Indium Capital Advisors

Indium Capital Advisors is a healthcare and tech focused investment banking advisory firm that operates in the growth- stage. The firm provides strategic advisory services spanning fundraising, mergers and acquisition, and investment structuring, helping businesses scale while creating long- term stakeholder value. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)